LINET, a worldwide leader in healthcare innovation, is awarded a three year agreement with Vizient, the nation’s largest Group Purchasing Organization, for pediatric beds, surfaces and accessories. The agreement will become effective February, 1 2017.

This agreement will enable LINET to offer its new line of pediatric products, including the Tom 2 pediatric crib, to the largest GPO in the healthcare industry. These products bring Vizient members unique benefits not available from other vendors in the market.

The fully electric crib features industry-leading high-low positioning, head of bed, and Trendelenburg/reverse Trendelenburg positioning. Unique safety features, like Tom 2’s innovative roller bar technology, eliminate the need for a canopy, while the industry’s lowest bed height position improves fall prevention measures. Tom 2 also includes a standard eight-hour battery backup, and has the option for integrated scales.

“LINET is proud to manufacture products that create exceptional value through clinical excellence, unparalleled innovation, and an unprecedented 5 year warranty,” said Jeff Bell, VP, Marketing & National Accounts. We are excited to partner with an award winning organization to deliver a new line of innovative healthcare products that will continue to improve outcomes and lower costs.”

About LINET

Founded in 1990, LINET is an international leader in healthcare technology with over 1 million patient beds installed in over 100 countries. LINET’S products promote improved outcomes, while increasing patient and caregiver safety. Our products also come with an unprecedented 5-year warranty. The company’s U.S. headquarters is based in Charlotte, NC. Please visit http://www.linetamericas.com for more information.

About Vizient

Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, provides innovative data-driven solutions, expertise and collaborative opportunities that lead to improved patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient serves a diverse membership and customer base which includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents almost $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. The Vizient brand identity represents the integration of VHA Inc., University HealthSystem Consortium and Novation, which combined in 2015, as well as the recently acquired MedAssets’ Spend and Clinical Resource Management (SCM) segment, which includes Sg2. In 2016, Vizient received a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute. Vizient headquarters is based in Irving, Texas, with locations in Chicago and other cities across the United States. Please visit http://www.vizientinc.com as well as our newsroom, blog, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube pages for more information about the company.