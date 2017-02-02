Admiral Insurance Group Announces New, Nationally-focused Positions

Admiral Insurance Group, a W. R. Berkley company, announced the promotions of Curt Fletcher to executive vice president of underwriting, Dan Smyrl to senior vice president of casualty, and Leah Taylor to senior vice president of professional liability.

Curt Fletcher will take on expanded responsibilities as executive vice president in charge of underwriting, and both Leah and Dan will report directly to Curt.

Dan began his career with Admiral in 2002. Most recently Dan served as regional vice president for Admiral’s Mount Laurel branch office. He is a 35 year insurance veteran having held various positions in underwriting and marketing in our industry. Dan is recognized by our wholesale broker customers, his peers and his team as the consummate professional. His leadership ability combined with his strong customer focus has resulted in the Mount Laurel branch being known as a preeminent E&S provider in the Northeast. In his new role, Dan will have national responsibility for all of Admiral’s casualty business across its entire network of branch offices.

Leah began her career in insurance with Admiral in 1994 in an administrative role. Leah has held increasing roles of responsibility, quickly demonstrating excellence in her relationships with Admiral’s wholesale broker partners, while consistently growing and developing her expertise in Professional Liability. Most recently she served as vice president and manager of the Professional Liability Department in Admiral’s Seattle branch office, where she lead Admiral’s development of new professional products across the country. In her new role, Leah will have national responsibility for all of Admiral’s Professional Liability business s.

Scott Barraclough, president and chief executive officer of Admiral Insurance Group noted, “Each of these individuals has demonstrated expertise and leadership, and they embody the values we strive to deliver every day. I look forward to them working closely with our branch offices to ensure a consistent product and experience for our wholesale partners. Please join me in congratulating them on these significant achievements.”

About Admiral Insurance Group

Based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Admiral Insurance markets and underwrites specialty insurance products and programs to a variety of niche markets through its regional offices located across the United States. Admiral Insurance is a member of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Admiral Insurance Company is a licensed insurer in the states of Delaware and New Jersey and a surplus lines insurer in all remaining states. It is rated A+ (Superior) Financial Size Category XIII by A.M. Best Company. For the states in which it is an eligible surplus lines insurer, Admiral Insurance Company's products are not available other than through licensed surplus lines agents or brokers, and the Company is not protected by any such state's guaranty fund law.

