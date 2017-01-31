Datto acquires Open Mesh Datto has shown keen insight into a current gap in the MSP market by providing managed networking services.

Datto, the leading provider of total data protection solutions for businesses around the world, today announced the acquisition of Open Mesh, an innovator of cloud-based networking solutions. The acquisition furthers Datto’s vision to provide the most comprehensive set of data protection solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide.

The Open Mesh wireless access point and ethernet switching technologies will join the existing Datto Networking Appliance to create the Datto Networking line of products, optimized for small-to-medium sized businesses and delivered exclusively through Datto’s global network of Managed Service Provider partners. Open Mesh was represented in the transaction by Pacific Crest Securities, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With Datto’s launch of Datto Networking, a complete collection of high performance, fully integrated networking solutions, MSPs can offer customers total peace of mind that their data is both protected and available at all times. Complete networks can now be deployed in a matter of minutes, delivering secure and highly reliable network services at scale. Fully managed in the cloud, Datto Networking features total network continuity, scalability and redundancy, with always-connected WiFi and fully integrated 4G LTE failover and comprehensive unified threat management services.

“Open Mesh’s team, solutions and commitment to the channel make it a perfect fit for Datto as we continue to expand our offerings to cover the spectrum of data availability and connectivity which starts with a company’s network,” said Austin McChord, CEO and founder of Datto. “Companies simply can’t afford downtime. Our acquisition of Open Mesh and our expanded Datto Networking line gives our MSP partners even more opportunity to provide value to their customers.”

Open Mesh is a global company that provides professional, cost-effective wireless networking solutions to IT service providers and integrators, managing more than 90,000 networks and serving millions of wireless users monthly. The company offers a full range of access points and ethernet switches coupled with the market leading CloudTrax cloud management platform. The entire Open Mesh team will join Datto as a subsidiary company and will maintain its Portland, Oregon headquarters and worldwide distribution networks.

"The most critical aspects of work are moving to online applications and mobile devices, which means any lapse in connectivity can result in instant negative impact on the business,” said Michael Burmeister-Brown, founder of Open Mesh. “We started our company to build networking solutions that are incredibly easy to install, easy to manage across multiple sites, and robust enough to keep the network up no matter what happens. We found a partner with a common vision in Datto, and we embrace the opportunity to bring networking solutions to our shared customer base around the world."

About Datto Networking

Datto Networking enables MSPs to efficiently deploy a suite of comprehensive managed networking services for their customers. Fully managed in the cloud, Datto Networking simplifies network deployments with smarter devices, always connected networking and fully integrated failover enabling MSPs to cost-effectively support their customers at a competitive recurring revenue price point.

Key offerings of Datto Networking include:

Datto Networking Appliance – A fully integrated network appliance that includes a network edge router, firewall, WiFi, intrusion detection and prevention, and fully integrated 4G LTE failover. Complete with six I/O ports, the Datto Networking Appliance delivers everything needed to deploy and manage a high performance wired or wireless network.

Datto Networking Switches – Network switches, created by Open Mesh, include robust Layer 2 management features. Datto switches seamlessly connect devices and users on the network, simplifying network deployments and ongoing management with plug-and-play integration with Datto access points. Available in 8, 24 or 48 port options, Datto switches are PoE+ enabled and accommodate virtually any sized network configuration for the SMB customer.

Datto Networking WiFi – Mesh enabled WiFi access points, created by Open Mesh, deliver powerful 802.11ac wireless networks with seamless roaming for always connected WiFi. Datto’s smart access points work together to form a self-organizing, self-healing, encrypted mesh network to give MSPs more options for deploying and managing wireless networks.

For a look at the new Datto Networking lines, visit http://www.datto.com/networking.

According to David Pence, CEO of Acumen IT and a Datto partner: “Datto has shown keen insight into a current gap in the MSP market by providing managed networking services. Having total data protection solutions combined with networking solutions under a single pane of glass for management is not only brilliant but it will save MSPs time and lower their total cost of ownership.”

The Datto Networking suite is currently available in the US. Datto Networking Switches and Datto Networking WiFi are available in Canada and APAC with the Datto Networking Appliance available later in 2017. The entire Datto Networking Suite will be available in EMEA toward the end of 2017.

