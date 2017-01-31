Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that it will be hosting a two-part workshop on the development and delivery of advanced biologics alongside leading experts from Johns Hopkins University, Scripps Research Institute and University of California/San Francisco, at the upcoming Drug Delivery Partnerships Conference, to be held at the PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Feb. 7 – 9, 2017.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Catalent’s Dr. Gregory Bleck, Global Head of R&D Biologics, will present “Speed to market: production and manufacturing of complex biopharmaceuticals,” in the first part of the workshop, which focuses on the development of biologics, alongside other contributions from Dr. Atul Bedi, Associate Professor, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Dr. Vaughn Smider, Assistant Professor of Molecular Biology, The Scripps Research Institute, and Dr. Charles Craik, Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmacology, Biochemistry and Biophysics at UCSF. The second workshop session will deal with the delivery of biologics, and Dr. David Rabuka, Catalent’s Global Head of R&D Chemical Biology, will discuss “Latest advances developing antibody drug conjugates and other bioconjugates using SMARTag™ technology,” while Dr. Cornell Stamoran, Vice President of Corporate Strategy will present “Advanced Biologics Delivery: Overview of Non-Invasive Options.”

At the end of the workshop sessions, Dr. Stamoran will also chair a panel on the “Future of Biologics Therapeutic Development” with all the day’s presenters.

Earlier that day, Dr. Stamoran will be part of the conference’s opening panel session presentation, entitled “Drug Delivery Evolution: 20 Year Outlook – How Far Have We Come, or Have We?” He and senior R&D executives from Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genentech, and Noven, will reflect on key learnings from the last 20 years that can help shape the future of drug delivery, and discuss what steps need to be taken to reach industry goals.

For more information on the conference, visit: https://lifesciences.knect365.com/ddp/

For more information on Catalent Biologics, visit http://www.catalentbiologics.com

