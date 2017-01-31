As the complexity of content continues to grow—with multiple types of devices, accessibility anywhere, and increased security risks—companies are looking for modern platforms that can respond quickly.

Zia Consulting, Inc., the leading provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Intelligent Document Capture business solutions, along with partner Alfresco, will host an informative event on digital transformation. The presentation and happy hour will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017, from 3–7:00 pm MST at the Downtown Aquarium located at 700 Water Street in Denver, Colorado.

News and opinions on the recent acquisition of Documentum by OpenText has left many with questions on what it means in the ECM industry. With major changes like this, it’s clear that some technologies are advancing with the ever-changing needs of their customers and some are not. There are several key risks associated with continued use of legacy systems like Documentum, such as lack of innovation, difficulty with integrations, and an elusive licensing model.

As the complexity of content continues to grow—with multiple types of devices, accessibility anywhere, and increased security risks—companies are looking for modern platforms that can respond quickly. However, with a rapidly changing ECM landscape it can be difficult to understand the available solutions and what to consider in the buying process. Clients of Zia Consulting have reported results such as migrating 10 million documents in just seven days through a phased migration and strong user adoption by allowing employees to work in a native environment. Through intelligent classification and extraction, advanced workflow/BPM, content management, and enterprise integration, their clients see cost savings, a reduction in paper, enhanced customer service, and improved governance.

Zia Consulting and Alfresco will bring their Denver-area customers together to share their inspiration on new thinking for enterprise content and process management. Attendees will learn how customers have made significant technology changes and advancements to revolutionize how they do business and manage information and how they are able to build applications that meet the needs of their business faster than ever before.

For more information and to register: https://ecm-evolution.eventbrite.com

