With a 4000% growth since 2007, Carolina Comfort Air was recently recognized among Trane's top volume performers in the country.

The award is based on purchase volume of Trane equipment in residential, light commercial, and new construction. Winners are selected based on their ability to implement Trane’s technical and business acumen, and they are required to display significant business growth.

Over the past decade, Carolina Comfort Air has experienced a 4000% growth in North Carolina. When asked how Carolina Comfort Air achieved this benchmark, General Manager Bill Greene attributed Carolina Comfort Air's success to the company’s staff.

"Our passionate team members work very hard to do the right thing and help each community that we serve," said Greene. "We are proud to be recognized as one of the top volume performers in the country. We feel the volume is a direct result of the way we do business."

Carolina Comfort Air and its management look forward to seeing continued growth and serving North Carolina residents for years to come.

About Carolina Comfort Air, Inc.

Carolina Comfort Air, Inc. provides air conditioning, and heating services to residential and commercial customers throughout several North Carolina cities. As a committed and dedicated service provider since 2007, Carolina Comfort Air has become the home services company of choice in Raleigh, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, and the surrounding areas. For more information about Carolina Comfort Air’s services, visit http://www.carolinacomfortair.com.