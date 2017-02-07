Code Barcode Readers Certified by Verifone

CR5000 “With this certification we can provide retailers an efficient, seamless and reliable point of sale experience for their customers, said Garrett Russell", VP of sales and marketing at Code.

Code is proud to announce that their barcode readers have been certified to work with Verifone’s Commander platform for Retail and Convenience Store POS Solutions.

Certification means the Code’s CR5000 and CR900FD will work seamlessly with Verifone software. “We are pleased to have our readers certified with the Verifone Commander platform,” said Garrett Russell, VP of sales and marketing at Code. “With this certification we can provide retailers an efficient, seamless and reliable point of sale experience for their customers.”

The CR5000 is a high-performance presentation barcode reader designed for robust retail environments, equipped with advanced data handling and optional trigger barcode reading. The CR900FD is a light, affordable reader with expandable barcode reading functionality through optional licensing. Between the two, they cover the range of retail needs.

Like all Code readers, these models feature robust omnidirectional barcode reading, with the ability to rapidly read symbologies on less-than-ideal surfaces to keep checkout lines moving. “Retailers are familiar with Code’s performance standards,” Russell said. “Now they can easily pair those capabilities with the market leader in retail software.”

