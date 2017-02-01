Carolina Comfort Air, Inc. is proud to announce that Carol Grooms recently has been recognized as the first-ever Service Manager of the Year by ACCA, the Indoor Environment & Energy Efficiency Association. Grooms was selected from among other nominated service managers who work for ACCA member companies in good standing. She received the award during the Service Leadership event in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"Carol stood out among an overwhelming amount of excellent nominations due to her dedication to her company through implementing programs that promote growth through training and team empowerment and increase not only department, but company morale,” said Paul T. Stalknecht, ACCA’s President and CEO, “she is extremely deserving of being the first-ever ACCA Service Manager of the Year.”

Grooms’ dedication and hard work is demonstrated through the various programs she has implemented at Carolina Comfort Air, which include the following:



Regular scheduled training programs for all technicians and dispatchers.

A rotating overtime shift program to allow employees to earn extra in a fair manner.

An employee and customer food-drive program for needy local families.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to receive the very first Service Manager of the Year award from ACCA," said Grooms. "In my personal and professional life, I live by the quote, 'Doing the right thing is always the right thing to do,' which is why I have worked so hard to put these programs in place. My team is the best, and they deserve my best in return."

About Carolina Comfort Air, Inc.

Carolina Comfort Air, Inc. provides air conditioning, and heating services to residential and commercial customers throughout several North Carolina cities. As a committed and dedicated service provider since 2007, Carolina Comfort Air has become the home services company of choice in Raleigh, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, and the surrounding areas. For more information about Carolina Comfort Air’s services, visit http://www.carolinacomfortair.com.