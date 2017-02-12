Steve Valentine in Life and Other Deceptions It's a show filled with magic and laughs, all about remembering to never say 'never again' about anything in your life.

"Life and Other Deceptions," actor-magician Steve Valentine's acclaimed one-man autobiographical show, returns to the Two Roads Theater in Studio City, Calif., on February 18, after a series of sold-out performances last December.

Valentine, the British-born thespian who is best known for his memorable acting roles in film and television, ranging from recently starring in Robert Zemeckis' award-winning movie "The Walk" to stints on popular TV series including "Crossing Jordan," "Mike & Molly," "The Big Bang Theory" and "I'm in the Band," began his career as a magician.

Having performed his astonishing, award-winning legerdemain in more than twenty countries and locally at the world-famous Magic Castle early in his career, when Valentine arrived in Hollywood in 1999, he discovered a hard truth.

"You just can't be two things in Hollywood, they don't make the pigeonholes big enough," Valentine reflects. So the tall, handsome actor with the British accent focused on his acting career, leaving his magic behind completely with a decision to never perform it in public again. But after nearly 20 years of solid Hollywood success, he knew something was missing from his life.

"After a series of bizarre coincidences and a few moments of what I can only call 'real-life magic,' I knew I needed to get back to my magical roots," Valentine says.

The result is "Life and Other Deceptions," his one-man autobiography that combines his climb through the Hollywood ranks with eye-popping magic tricks, comedy and even a bit of pathos. It's a night of theater that Arts Beat LA critic Pauline Adamek calls "dazzling, hilarious, fast-paced and introspective," an experience that Valentine admits reveals his strengths and his weaknesses.

"I wanted it to be real and honest, two words not exactly synonymous with Hollywood," he recalls. "It's a show filled with magic and laughs, all about remembering to never say 'never again' about anything in your life."

"Life and Other Deceptions" features a wondrous trick invented by Steve Valentine and built by Spectral Motion, the powerhouse Hollywood special-effects studio. "It's the fastest, funniest and most expensive thing in the show, and something I could never have done back in my previous life as a magician," explains the actor, who also happens to be the two-time winner of the Magic Castle's Close Up Magician of the Year.

Audiences responded so viscerally to the original run of the show that a return engagement of this popular R-rated show was inevitable. A national road tour is also in the works.

"Life and Other Deceptions" begins on February 18, 2017 at the Two Roads Theater in Studio City, Calif. Written and performed by Steve Valentine, directed by Chipper Lowell and executive produced by James Baron, tickets begin at $50 and are available at http://www.stevevalentinelive.com..