UserIQ Announces Gold Sponsorship of SaaStr Annual

UserIQ, a Customer Growth Platform™ that empowers SaaS companies to foster growth beyond the funnel, is pleased to announce its gold level sponsorship of SaaStr Annual 2017, held at The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, Calif., from February 7–9, 2017.

UserIQ’s Customer Growth Platform combines highly-targeted engagement features, deep user intelligence, and a Customer Health Dashboard to empower companies to transform the way they engage with their users in the post-sales stages.

“SaaStr’s annual conference has quickly become one of the largest and most reputable SaaS-specific events, so we’re thrilled to be a sponsor,” said Aaron Aycock, founder and CEO of UserIQ. “We’re looking forward to sharing how our customers are using UserIQ to grow revenue from their current customers and achieve net negative churn which is critical as companies scale for rapid growth.”

SaaStr Annual, hosted by SaaStr, will bring 10,000 attendees together over three action-packed days for high-quality networking and learning. The event is the largest non-vendor conference in the world, uniting the global SaaS community both online and off. To learn more about SaaStr Annual, visit http://www.saastrannual.com.

Interested attendees can find UserIQ at booth #23.

About UserIQ

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, UserIQ was founded in 2014 to help SaaS companies transform the way they engage with their customers. From adoption and retention to expansion and advocacy, UserIQ combines user intelligence, targeted engagements, and customer health to deliver what each customer needs to be successful at every moment. In 2016, the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) recognized UserIQ as a ‘Top 10 Most Innovative Company.’ For more information on UserIQ, visit useriq.com and follow us on Twitter @UserIQ.

###