Beth Cohen, director of Global Emerging Growth Services at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will participate as a legal panelist at the 19th annual Angel Venture Fair Education Day (AVF), Feb. 2 from 8 – 10 a.m. at the Quorum-University City Science Center.

The AVF brings together the largest gathering of angel investors and entrepreneurs in the Mid-Atlantic region and has showcased over 500 companies in the last 19 years. Angel investors and entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to network and discuss structuring private placements, partnerships, and raising money online. Last year, more than 170 people attended.

Cohen has served as a business development, marketing, and legal professional with more than 20 years of experience in international and domestic markets covering the technology, health care, clean tech, and life sciences industries. She has led diverse strategic and marketing initiatives, negotiated key business relationships, and worked as legal counsel for large and small companies. In her role as director of Global Emerging Growth Services, she advises clients on emerging growth issues, and counsels early and growth stage clients in connection with key strategic initiatives, including raising capital. Cohen also advises foreign companies in connection with their entry into the U.S. market.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Emerging Technology Practice

Greenberg Traurig’s Emerging Technology Group is a multidisciplinary legal team focused on guiding emerging technology companies through all the stages of their development, from initial business formation through angel or venture capital financing to initial public offerings and mergers and acquisitions. Drawing on the firm’s broad platform, the group offers clients a streamlined approach to meeting their diverse legal needs – a single team that can scale up its services as clients’ businesses grow. The attorneys regularly advise clients on a host of pressing legal issues, from IP protection and software/IT matters through labor and employment, compensation, and tax issues.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.