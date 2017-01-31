A' Furniture, Homeware and Decor Items Design Award

A' Design Award & Competition, established to promote best design from all disciplines worldwide, is yearly organizing prestigious A’ International Furniture Design competition that is looking into most advanced and innovative projects.

The A' Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design Award is open for entries by professional designers, furniture manufacturers, students and brands from all over the world. Designs that are developed in a concept or realize stage as well as works that were imagined within the last 10 years are eligible for participation in this year period.

The submissions to the A' Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design Award are accepted in two steps. First phase is to register and upload the project followed by preliminary evaluation, while the second step is to nominate the work for jury members assessment however nomination fee is required to be paid.

Last day to enter the A' Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design Award 2016-2017 is on February 28, 2017. Platinum, Golden, Silver, Bronze and A’ Design Winners will be announced on April 15, 2017 and will granted A’ Design Prize. The A’ Design Prize is exclusively prepared for every laureate and includes extensive PR campaign such as press releases, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of the winner of the International Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design Award. Moreover, A’ Furniture Design Awards prize includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards Winner Logo, Preparation and Inclusion into the Yearbook of Best Designs, invitation to the Exhibition of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Celebration during the Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A' with all the winners and press, inclusion in the World Design Rankings and Designer Rankings, as well as presentation on the Furniture Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.

About Furniture Awards

The A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to promote the best design works in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The primary goal of the A’ Design Award & Competition is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design while the ultimate aim of the A’ Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands from across the globe to create superior products and projects that would benefit society and create positive value. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards, please, visit http://www.designaward.com