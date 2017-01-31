Julianna Hebert with Larry Gagner, former Pittsburgh Steeler By fitting former professional players with hearing aids, we are improving one life at a time. By equipping them with ongoing hearing health education, former players can spread awareness beyond themselves to their friends and families, and fans!

On January 28 and 29, 2017, the EarQ team attended the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, to provide hearing health education, free screenings, and hearing aid technology to former players. For more than five years, EarQ and the NFL Players Association’s Professional Athletes Foundation (PAF) have been on a mission to make hearing health a priority for former athletes, their family members, and their fans.

In addition to providing free hearing healthcare services, representatives from EarQ discussed the number of health conditions related to hearing loss such as heart disease, sleep apnea, obesity, and cognitive decline. Members of the PAF and medical professionals from other fields—such as the Living Heart Foundation— learned more about these risk-factors and how treating hearing loss leads to a happier and healthier life.

There are also risk-factors associated with occupation and lifestyle. Through the partnership’s leading-edge research study, EarQ and the NFLPA are drawing conclusions on the correlation between hearing loss and professional football. Later this year, EarQ will be presenting early findings from the study at the AudiologyNow! Conference in Indianapolis.

“By fitting former professional players with hearing aids, we are improving one life at a time,” says Andrew Hebert, Senior Vice President of EarQ. “By equipping them with ongoing hearing health education, former players can spread awareness beyond themselves to their friends, families, and fans!”

About EarQ:

A prestigious nationwide network of independent hearing healthcare providers, EarQ utilizes innovative business and marketing practices as well as national public awareness efforts to advocate for excellence in the industry and patient care. Through its 1,400 hearing healthcare provider locations nationwide, EarQ helps provide greater access to quality hearing healthcare services and products.

About the NFLPA’s Professional Athletes Foundation:

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) is a non-profit, professional sports union that protects the best interests and welfare of all NFL players. It serves as the exclusive bargaining agent for all NFL players in collective bargaining. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players’ interests. The NFLPA is governed by a Board of Player Representatives, acting in accordance with the NFLPA Constitution and federal labor laws.