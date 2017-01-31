HowGood Partners With Ahold-Delhaize’s Giant Landover Stores

HowGood, an independent research organization and the best source of information on the food we eat, today announced a partnership with Giant Food of Landover, Md., a division of the Ahold-Delhaize Company, piloting the rating system in nine Giant stores through the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area. While HowGood is already available in 27 states, this partnership brings HowGood’s central mission to a new region. With this partnership, HowGood’s simple, accessible rating system will reach more Americans, making it easier for consumers to identify authentic brands they can trust and, in turn, support an overall better food system.

Over the past nine years, HowGood has developed the world’s largest database of sustainable food ratings, including an in-store rating system that identifies industry leaders in the food system. HowGood is currently the only company that rigorously researches the goodness of food products based on multiple metrics and highlights those ratings for consumers at the point of purchase. With over 70 industry-specific indicators per food item, from ingredient sourcing to labor practices, the organization has rated over 200,000 products.

“Since its first store was opened in Washington D.C. in 1936, Giant Food has remained committed to helping their shoppers make good choices. The company has shown this commitment in a variety of ways, from natural and organic offerings, in-store nutritionists and support of local farmers, to the recent expansion of its Nature’s Promise Free From and Organic product lines,” said Alexander Gillett, CEO of HowGood. “We are so pleased to partner with a company that shares our commitment to helping consumers make healthy choices. With the launch of HowGood in Giant stores, Giant continues its commitment to better health and wellness, but now, expands to the wellness of the world by rewarding producers who strive to build a better food system.”

“With the seemingly endless number of marketing claims and certifications that are made on packages these days, it can be difficult for shoppers to quickly assess whether a product meets their standards,” said Mark Adamcik, Vice President of Sales and Merchandising, Giant Food of Landover, Md. “As we offer more products from companies focused on producing food that is both socially conscious and environmentally friendly, Giant is now piloting an easy way to find these products with HowGood ratings. The “Good, Great, and Best” HowGood ratings now on select store shelves highlight our most sustainable items so that our customers can feel good about making positive choices for themselves and the environment."

This partnership furthers Giant Food’s commitment to supply their shoppers with the best in health and wellness. Stores will support the HowGood program with in-store communication so their customers can better understand and use the program, including signage as a customer enters the store, shelf tags, a trained staff member to answer questions and in-store consumer events to engage shoppers and educate them on the HowGood ratings.

About HowGood

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, HowGood is an in-store rating system that identifies industry leaders in the food system. As an independent research organization, HowGood determines the overall goodness of food and awards ratings to the best products, empowering consumers to make fast and informed purchasing decisions. For businesses, HowGood is a powerful tool to help promote sustainable products, attract more customers and strengthen a sustainable brand's image. The company is backed by several investors including: FirstMark Capital, Serious Change LP, High Line Venture Partners and individual investors, Jake Lodwickand Joanne R. Wilson. For more information, visit http://www.howgood.com.

About Giant Food, LLC

Giant Food, LLC, headquartered in Landover, Md., operates 167 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia, and employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 167 stores are 158 full-service pharmacies. Giant is owned by Ahold USA, Inc. For more information on Giant visit http://www.giantfood.com.

About Ahold-Delhaize

Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-commerce. Its family of 22 strong, local brands serves more than 50 million customers each week in 11 countries. Together, these brands employ more than 375,000 associates in 6,500 grocery and specialty stores and include the top online retailer in the Benelux and the leading online grocers in the Benelux and the United States. Ahold Delhaize brands are at the forefront of sustainable retailing, sourcing responsibly, supporting local communities and helping customers make healthier choices. Headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands, Ahold Delhaize shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels and its American Depositary Receipts on the over-the-counter market in the U.S., quoted on the International marketplace. For more information, please visit http://www.aholddelhaize.com.

