Datto, the leading provider of total data protection solutions for businesses around the world, today announced the acquisition of Open Mesh, an innovator of cloud-based networking solutions. The acquisition furthers Datto's vision to provide the most comprehensive set of data protection solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide. Open Mesh was represented in the transaction by Pacific Crest Securities, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Open Mesh suite of data networking solutions, including wireless access points and switches, joins the Datto Networking Appliance (DNA) to give MSPs the opportunity to expand their offerings to include comprehensive network continuity and reliable access solutions for the thousands of businesses they serve. As the first network continuity device built by a business continuity company, DNA offers a combined router, WiFi and 4G failover, unified threat management and more. Following a banner year of global expansion, Open Mesh is Datto’s second acquisition after Backupify, purchased in 2014. The combined company, its ongoing innovation and accelerated growth fulfill Datto’s vision to deliver complete business continuity under a streamlined platform.

“Open Mesh’s team, solutions and commitment to the channel make it a perfect fit for Datto as we continue to expand our offerings to cover the spectrum of data availability and connectivity, which starts with a company’s network,” said Austin McChord, CEO and founder of Datto. “Companies simply can’t afford downtime. Our acquisition of Open Mesh gives our MSP partners even more opportunity to provide value to their customers ensuring they have an easy to use, reliable cloud-managed wireless network.”

"The most critical aspects of work are moving to online applications and mobile devices, which means any lapse in connectivity can result in instant negative impact on the business,” said Michael Burmeister-Brown, founder of Open Mesh. “We started our company to build networking solutions that are incredibly easy to install, easy to manage across multiple sites, and robust enough to keep the network up no matter what happens. We found a partner with a common vision in Datto, and we embrace the opportunity to bring networking solutions to our shared customer base around the world."

Open Mesh is a global company that provides professional, cost-effective wireless networking solutions to IT service providers and integrators, managing more than 90,000 networks and serving millions of wireless users monthly. The company offers cloud-managed access points and switches, along with a cloud management platform, that is included with the cost of the hardware. The entire Open Mesh team will join Datto as a subsidiary company and will maintain its Portland, Oregon headquarters and worldwide distribution networks.

The products will be available in EMEA from Q3, 2017

About Open Mesh

Open Mesh is on a mission to make networks smarter and simpler. Open Mesh makes it easy for professionals to build enterprise-grade wireless networks across large areas or multiple locations and manage them all behind a single pane of glass. You’ll find Open Mesh in hotels and resorts, retail and restaurants, small and medium-sized businesses, multi-family complexes, large homes and pretty much anywhere else. A leader in cloud-managed WiFi networks and SD-LAN, Open Mesh helps customers manage more than 90,000 networks serving millions of wireless users around the world daily.

About Datto

Datto protects business data and provides secure connectivity for tens of thousands of the world's fastest growing companies. Datto's Total Data Protection solutions deliver uninterrupted access to business data on site, in transit and in the cloud. Thousands of IT service providers globally rely on Datto's combination of pioneering technology and dedicated services to ensure businesses are always on, no matter what. Datto is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut and has offices in Rochester, Boston, Toronto, London, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at http://www.datto.com/uk/.