Get Polished

20 Lounge, Inc., one of the Southwest’s premier upscale beauty bars, is excited to announce it is partnering with Upside Group Franchise Consulting (USG) to offer franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs interested in providing their clientele with a unique menu of impeccably executed essential beauty treatments at an incredible price and the newly launched ‘On The Go’ menu complete with express services for the woman on the run.

Valerie Griggs, the owner of 20 Lounge, started the business as a place where clients could receive a variety of beauty treatments in an uber-clean, hip and contemporary environment. A mom herself, Griggs understood the importance of having a place to relax and rejuvenate—even if only for an hour. However, she felt that most salons seemed to want to get clients in and out the door and the process felt more rushed than specialized. She envisioned an atmosphere where women (and men) could receive essential nail and spa services for an affordable price and where the atmosphere felt more like a community than a business.

Today, 20 Lounge is an affordable luxury beauty bar that revolutionizes the beauty experience. Some of the salon’s unique offerings include scientific sanitary practices, special benefits for VIP Lounger Loyalty Rewards members and a team of friendly and artistic beauty experts—all in a beautiful, modern lounge environment. All of 20 Lounge’s services utilize products that steer free of known carcinogens to protect clients and staff, and they use only the best organic lotions and scrubs. Most importantly, using music, refreshments, and retail shopping, 20 Lounge provides a completely individualistic, personalized experience for each client. In addition to manicures and pedicures, clients can choose from a broad selection of services: paraffin and callus treatments; lip, chin, eyebrow and bikini waxing; gel enhancements; lash extensions and even a “Mommy and Me” package. They also offer “manscaping” services for salon-savvy men.

Currently, three 20 Lounge spas are in Arizona and California with several more presently in development.

Griggs believes that through her partnership with Upside Group, she will be better equipped to replicate the 20 Lounge brand identity and ensure that their beauty lounges and polish bars provide only the highest quality products and treatments to their clientele. With this expansion, Griggs will be navigating diverse distribution channels and successfully overcoming the challenges of the marketplace like never before.

20 Lounge prides itself on continually striving to understand the ever-changing needs of its clients and to gently and effectively address each person’s beauty concerns. While Griggs expands into the exciting realm of franchising, she guarantees 20 Lounge’s nourishing and innovative products will retain their quality.

About 20 Lounge:

20 Lounge is a lifestyle brand. When you think of 20 Lounge, you think of your one stop destination for affordable, essential beauty services. Our core philosophy is that amazing service can be affordable. We believe in luxury, innovation, quality, personalized services, and a sense of community. We believe that everyone deserves a place at our beauty counter. Our mission is to revolutionize the service industry with a hip and approachable brand of salons and polish bars.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.20lounge.com/

About Upside Group:

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Upside Group Franchise Consulting (USG) is a full-service, boutique franchise consulting firm with offices across the country. They have a handpicked, professional staff with decades of franchise experience from all disciplines of the franchise industry. Upside Group Franchise Consulting offers their clients a full suite of franchise services including innovative franchise marketing programs, outsourced franchise sales, franchise sales training, franchise lead screening, franchise manuals, franchise marketing collateral, and award winning web design.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.upsidefranchiseconsulting.com