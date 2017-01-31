As we continue expanding, we’ll always remain a customer-first company in everything we do. The new experts we’ve added to our team share this vision and will help ensure our customers are getting the dedication they deserve.

Shamrock today announced that it has hired multiple new staff members, increasing its overall staffing level by 30 percent. This expansion, which includes a new vice president of sales, consultants and delivery experts, has been driven by sustained double digit growth over the past five years and the company’s most successful year to date, which saw revenue increase by 300 percent year on year.

“We pride ourselves on delivering timely, cost-effective service and to continue this we needed to grow our team,” said Shamrock founder and CEO Robert Albright.

Shamrock is recognized as the industry leader in delivering professional services – including upgrades, installs, business system integration, workflow and eforms – to users of the major enterprise content management (ECM) systems. The company also continues to extend its broad range of custom solutions for existing and new clients, including retention policy management, OSM cleanup and a license utilization tool. In addition, Shamrock offers IT/IS staff augmentation and enterprise-wide solution delivery, helping organizations with limited internal resources better manage their technology and workload.

“As we continue expanding, we’ll always remain a customer-first company in everything we do,” Albright said. “The new experts we’ve added to our team share this vision and will help ensure our customers are getting the dedication they deserve as well as the services they need to improve their business.”

About Shamrock Solutions

Shamrock Solutions is a fast-growing IT professional services company, providing technology solutions to organizations of all sizes and from all industries. Our range of services includes implementation, support, tune-ups, configuration, staff augmentation, project management, and more for Lexmark Enterprise Software (formerly Perceptive Software and ImageNow) and Microsoft SharePoint. We also provide “Special Ops” projects that address customized development and integration solutions that help organizations achieve their unique business objectives. Learn more at http://shamrocksolutionsllc.com/