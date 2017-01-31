Our top priority is to deliver the best craftsmanship and the best service to our customers and this award is testament to our success.

Bill Howe, named 2016's best plumbing and heating & air company in San Diego by Union Tribune readers has been focused on delivering the best home services at affordable costs for their customers since 1980. In their 37-year history, they have gone from one employee to over 160 across three divisions: plumbing, heating & air, and restoration & flood.

For a consistent A rating and excellent customer reviews, Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air in San Diego has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of customer service to members of the local services marketplace and consumer review site in 2016.

This achievement is particularly significant as Angie’s List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angie’s List after the company added a new, free membership tier.

“Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “Only a fraction of the plumbing and heating & air contractors in San Diego were able to do it.”

Angie’s List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie’s List, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.

“We are extremely honored to be chosen as a recipient for the 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award,” said Tina Howe Vice President of the Bill Howe Family of Companies’. “Our top priority is to deliver the best craftsmanship and the best service to our customers and this award is testament to our success.”

Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

Bill Howe received the Super Service Award in six categories: Heating & A/C, Plumbing, Drain Cleaning, Sewer Cleaning, Water & Smoke Damage, and Water Heaters. This is the third year in a row the company has received the Super Service Award in multiple categories.

For more information about the local San Diego plumber’s growth into the Bill Howe Family of Companies, visit http://www.billhowe.com, or to speak with Bill or Tina Howe regarding this announcement, contact Bill Howe Marketing Director, Julie Riddle at Julie(at)billhowe(dot)com.

About Bill Howe Family of Companies

Bill Howe Family of Companies is comprised of Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc.; Bill Howe Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.; Bill Howe Restoration & Flood Services, Inc. The family-owned and operated company began in 1980 with the plumbing division and has grown into San Diego County’s largest low-cost one-stop-shop for service, repairs and installation, offering both residential and commercial services. 9085 Aero Drive, Suite B, San Diego CA 92123. Call 1-800-BILL-HOWE because We Know Howe!