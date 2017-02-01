"We see an incredible pick up in both residential and commercial appliance activity," says AAR's Managing Director Jerimiah Wade. "In my years doing this I've never seen anything like it. Trump said he was going to Make American Great Again. He may help to make appliance repair better than its ever been."

With new and better appliances hitting the market every day it won't be long until the majority of appliances in the average person’s house are intelligent. With signs of strong economy emerging America's Appliance Repair Austin is announcing that it is expanding its operations in Austin due to vastly higher demand expected in 2017.

America's Appliance staff and technicians are already seeing customers change their buying behaviors before Trump has even taken the oath of office.

"I'm on the road all day meeting with clients. Three months ago all they wanted to hear about was the cheapest solution possible. I can't tell you how many times I heard times were tight," says Regional Manager Nate Hanson. "Now they all want to hear about is the latest and greatest. And they're willing to pay for it. They're not waiting around anymore - the wallets are open."

Hanson is more sanguine that Trump has anything to do with the recent resurgence in Austin's appliance repair industry.

"I think it has more to do with Austin growing like crazy. But hey anythings possible. It's perfect for us, and I don't really care what the reason is," says Hanson.

Wade, on the other hand, is more confident the so-called Trump Boom is a reality:

He says, "There's no other way to explain it. The surge in our business started on November 9th - the day after he won and we haven't seen a slow down since. In fact, our daily call volume continues to accelerate."

In 2017 Wade see's an entirely different set of challenges for America's Appliance Repair Austin and with it and entire paradigm shift for the industry.

"It used to be the biggest problem was having enough jobs for our technicians," Wade says. "Now my main problem is not having enough technicians to complete all the jobs we have. The phone is ringing off the hook. I've even had to hire more office staff to handle all the new bookings."

Hanson is excited for what 2017 holds.

"Hopefully the explosive growth continues, whatever the reason. There is nothing more exciting then to grow and expand like this. All we want to do is bring our superior service to more and more Austinites - and we're equipped to do just that."

