Taro, an entrepreneurship platform connecting independent chefs in the Bay Area with customers seeking healthy, authentic homestyle cuisines, introduces a new and simple way for chefs to start, manage and grow a legitimate food business. With access to an existing customer base, hands-off delivery management across the entire Bay Area and a seamless technology platform to run operations and logistics, Taro has helped over 50 chefs reach foodies, time-starved Silicon Valley professionals and busy families in search of rare, globally inspired food that is not available in-stores or restaurants.

“Taro came to life in November 2015 when my aunt became discouraged after working diligently to get her food business off the ground. Although her culinary craft was far better than what you would get in restaurants and support from her Palo Alto community was undeniable, regulatory challenges and limited resources made it impossible to sustain,” said Krishna Mehra, co-founder and CEO of Taro. “There are countless talented independent chefs who make food that is not only healthier, but much more authentic and flavorful than what people eat in restaurants, so we created a service that allowed them to meet the needs of customers in the most effective way possible. Taro genuinely empowers and encourages international culture, cuisine and culinary entrepreneurship.”

Chefs must apply to join Taro and are fully vetted before gaining access to the marketplace. Taro chefs cook out of health department certified commercial kitchens and are subject to the highest standards of food safety. Taro offers an incubator program for those needing support in navigating the intricacies of California’s health standards and regulations. Essential tools in conjunction with delivery management support enable each chef to fulfill orders all over the Bay Area with ease. Chefs have complete control over menus, schedules and ingredients, providing customers with full transparency for meal planning through its marketplace. All deliveries are transported in cooler bags to ensure freshness and quality.

“I never thought I would be able to sell my unique take on Gujarati food to passionate foodies all over the Bay Area, let alone have my own small food business until I joined Taro,” said Pinky Jhaveri, owner of SpiceInFusion in Oakland, Calif. “My family and friends always encouraged me to start my own business and raved about my food, but I had no clue how to actually find customers or manage deliveries. Before using Taro’s platform, nothing was consistent besides my love, motivation, and superpower to create delicious food. Now, I have all the tools and resources to run a professional business and happily serve new customers and my regulars every week. Taro is the matchmaker for chefs and cooks looking to share a little slice of homestyle cuisine legally.”

Chefs can apply to join Taro at http://www.tarobites.com/become-a-chef. Customers can view menus, order meals, process payment and message directly with chefs through the free app available for iOS and Android.

Taro expects major growth throughout 2017 resulting from proposed initiatives such as diverse cuisine and dietary expansion, app advancements and partnerships with various commercial kitchens. For more information on Taro, please visit http://www.tarobites.com.

Taro is an entrepreneurship platform that connects independent chefs in the Bay Area with customers seeking healthy, authentic, homestyle cuisines. Taro, founded in November 2015, empowers passionate chefs to start, manage and grow a legitimate food business through its existing customer base, hands-off delivery management across the entire Bay Area and a seamless technology platform to run operations and logistics without any capital investment. By offering hard-to-find cuisines and healthy, homestyle meals from regions around the world, Taro is able to deliver lunch and dinner options that go far beyond traditional restaurant menus directly to a customer's door on a daily basis. Chefs can apply to join Taro at http://www.tarobites.com/become-a-chef. Customers can order meals for delivery by downloading the free app available for iOS and Android. For more information on Taro, please visit http://www.tarobites.com.