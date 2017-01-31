Introducing the EasyBender NS2 by AdamsTech

AdamsTech EasyBender NS2 In addition to the new Edge rule processing machine by SDS, a top of the line router by Delta, and an advanced dieboard laser system by Penta, the EasyBender NS2 will be on display at this years IADD/FSEA Odyssey show.

Today AdamsTech announced the latest addition to the world famous SDS EasyBender Series of diemaking equipment, the NS2. Unlike other machines that process rule in both directions before bending, this machine finishes pieces more quickly with a single forward linear motion. Its patented bending mechanism and its high level of precision allow for intricate bends and fully closed shapes that fit the die the first time.

The EasyBender NS2 can be configured for 1.5, 2, 3, and 4-point rule up to 2 inches high. Incorporating the same reliable design that has become the industry standard, the NS2 features the latest version of the EasyBender software and an elegant new cabinet design. Patented adjustable-height notching, cutting, perforation and mitering tools, and inline nicking and broaching are just a few of its advanced features that will give diemakers the competitive edge.

While the machine is already available for purchase and currently installed at several customer locations around the country, prospective buyers can come and see the NS2 in action at this year’s IADD/FSEA Odyssey show at the Schaumburg Convention Center in Shaumburg, Illinois. In addition to the new Edge rule processing machine by SDS, a top of the line router by Delta, and an advanced dieboard laser system by Penta, the EasyBender NS2 will be on display to demonstrate the many advanced features that it offers.

More information on the NS2 and AdamsTech can be found at http://www.adamstech.com or by calling 303-798-7110. For details on this year's IADD/FSEA Odyssey show, please visit http://www.adamstech.com/events/

About AdamsTech

AdamsTech sells, supports and services automated machines for the steel rule die making and die cutting industry. Their equipment includes SDS EasyBender automated steel rule benders and processors, Penta die board laser systems, and Delta routers, rubber cutters, and sample makers. AdamsTech is a full-service, turn-key supplier of innovative solutions dedicated to helping their customers maximize the productivity, quality, and profitability of their die making operations