Phoenix Kiosk is well-known for its extensive line of American-made modern kiosks including table and floor series models while RedDotNet specializes in more compact commercial grade units. The acquisitions will bring three companies with similar values and philosophies together, to provide a wide range of kiosk products and services to their clients.

“We are very excited about the new additions to the company which will allow us to extend our product line by including the current kiosk models of both companies. It will be a great benefit to our customers as they can now choose from a wider selection of high quality kiosk designs along with superior support, sales and management from the experienced and dedicated team at SlabbKiosks” stated President of SlabbKiosks, Peter te Lintel Hekkert.

The two companies will operate under the SlabbKiosks management team; however, Phoenix Kiosk and RedDotNet products will continue to be marketed under their own brands. The move will also further increase the team with the addition of two industry veterans from RedDotNet. The company’s former President, Scott Johnson, an accomplished entrepreneur who led a group of investors to acquire RedDotNet in 2012 and also founded a computer service parts company that he built it into a full-service technology company. Brian Horsley, the company’s former CTO, brings his extensive experience in product design, desktop application software programming, web/cloud-based software management and project management.

The acquisitions will enhance SlabbKiosks’ manufacturing capabilities of standard and customized kiosk units to support the needs of the company’s increasing client base. SlabbKiosks has been manufacturing kiosks across various industries for over 20 years. They offer one of the shortest lead times in the industry, free quotes and renderings and a collaborative consultation process. These and many other benefits will now be available to Phoenix Kiosk and RedDotNet customers as well.

About SLABBKIOSKS

SlabbKiosks is a leading international manufacturer and distributor of cost effective, interactive kiosks. The company has installed and customized interactive kiosks for thousands of clients in over 150 countries and distinguishes itself from the competition by offering the latest in technological advancements including the wireless kiosk, while utilizing high quality components with designs that facilitate quick and efficient maintenance of their units.

Additional information can be found at:

http://www.slabbkiosks.com

http://www.phoenixkiosk.com

http://www.USAkiosks.com

http://www.reddotnet.com