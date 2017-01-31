Voalte Named 2017 Category Leader in Best in KLAS Report for Secure Communications Platform As the 2017 Best in KLAS report indicates, Voalte offers the industry’s most powerful secure communications platform, and is a valued partner from implementation to end user training to ongoing support.

Voalte, the leader in healthcare communication technology, is pleased to announce that independent research firm KLAS has named Voalte Category Leader in the 2017 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report for the Secure Communications Platform segment, ranking number-one in the market.

The 2017 Best in KLAS report is compiled by KLAS researchers who collect feedback directly from healthcare providers to create honest, accurate and impartial rankings of vendor performance in the industry. The Category Leader designation classifies a vendor that delivers excellent products and services, and outperforms other vendors in their market segment. As the 2017 Category Leader, Voalte achieved the highest score among KLAS-rated Secure Communications Platform vendors.

Pam Ramhofer, CIO of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System in Florida, said, “We’ve been a Voalte customer for eight years, deploying the latest communication technologies to help provide a better experience for our caregivers and patients. As the 2017 Best in KLAS report indicates, Voalte offers the industry’s most powerful secure communications platform, and is a valued partner from implementation to end user training to ongoing support.”

“KLAS provides insightful feedback that helps us evaluate how we’re performing for our customers and improving healthcare communication,” said Adam McMullin, Chairman and CEO of Voalte. “This award, combined with our strategic partnership with Connexall, ranked number-one by KLAS for alarm management, reflects our dedication to helping our customers deliver high-quality patient care and cements our position as the healthcare communication technology leader.”

Voalte has also been rated by KLAS in two previous reports. Voalte was recognized in the 2015 Secure Messaging Report, and in last year’s report, Secure Communication 2016, KLAS named Voalte the Top-Rated Platform Vendor for Improved Care Team Communication. Those reports and 2017 Best in KLAS: Software & Services are available at klasresearch.com.

See Voalte Platform in Booth #673 at HIMSS17 in Orlando on February 20-22, 2017, by scheduling a 15-minute demo.

About Voalte

Voalte develops smartphone solutions that simplify caregiver communication. Ranked number-one and named 2017 Category Leader in the Best in KLAS: Software & Services report for the Secure Communications Platform segment, Voalte is the only company to offer a comprehensive Mobile Communication Strategy that enables care teams inside and outside the hospital to access and exchange information securely. Voalte customers benefit from a solid smartphone infrastructure that supports their existing systems and expands to accommodate future technologies. Founded in 2008, Voalte is a privately held company based in Sarasota, Florida. Voalte solutions are now available to more than 132,000 caregivers throughout the United States. For more information, visit voalte.com or follow @Voalte on Twitter.

