PlaceFull, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Color Me Mine

PlaceFull and Color Me Mine Announce Partnership After extensive research and evaluating the competitors, PlaceFull was the clear choice for online booking for the Color Me Mine franchise. Their solution is built for business like ours...

Today in Seattle, WA PlaceFull announced an exciting partnership with Color Me Mine - the leader in the contemporary ceramics industry. Through the partnership PlaceFull will provide online booking, superior customer service, and business management tools to Color Me Mine studio owners, furthering PlaceFull’s position as a leader in the online booking space.

The partnership with PlaceFull will continue to enhance Color Me Mine’s dominant position as the largest franchise in the industry and will result in growth and expansion for studios in the US and Canada. PlaceFull provides the end-consumer with a better experience and saves studio owners time and money which in turn leads to revenue growth, happy customers, and successful businesses. On average, businesses that adopt the PlaceFull Online Booking solution grow their revenue 23% or more.

“After extensive research and evaluating the competitors, PlaceFull was the clear choice for online booking for the Color Me Mine franchise. Their solution is built for businesses like ours and we are excited to offer this added benefit to franchise owners to help grow and manage their business,” said Sean Goodwin of Color Me Mine.

Ryan Hamlin, PlaceFull CEO and Founder commented, “We are excited to partner with Color Me Mine and to give their growing base of studios easy access to affordable online booking that will grow their revenue. Since being founded 5 years ago, we have continually invested in software upgrades that allow us to provide a valuable and trusted solution to large successful franchises like Color Me Mine.”

About PlaceFull

PlaceFull is the leading online booking solution for businesses that sell or promote ongoing activities such as classes, camps, parties, and corporate events. Business owners use PlaceFull to list these events on their website, maintain an online calendar, integrate with social media sites, and accept payments online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. PlaceFull facilitates tens of thousands of bookings each month through their customer base in the U.S. and Canada. http://www.PlaceFull.com

About Color Me Mine

Color Me Mine is the originator in contemporary paint your own ceramics and the only international chain in the industry with over 150 locations worldwide. The popular Color Me Mine "The Art Of Having Fun" concept offers a place where customers enter a relaxing environment, choose from over 400 ceramic pieces, and enjoy an hour or two of family bonding and great entertainment while custom painting their selections. Ceramic pieces are then left to be glazed, fired, and picked up later. Color Me Mine studio owners are supported by a knowledgeable and friendly corporate staff that is dedicated to the success of every studio. To learn more about the franchise and its offerings, visit http://www.colormemine.com.