"Love Your Kitchen Again!" Seminar in Thousand Oaks, CA

Westside Remodeling is hosting a free kitchen design seminar called “Love Your Kitchen Again!” The one-hour workshop and presentation will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the Westside Remodeling showroom in Thousand Oaks, CA.

The workshop will deliver a variety of practical and fun information including elements of design, budgeting for a remodel, the process of working with a Design/Build remodeler, and the design elements that people love the most, long after their projects are complete.

“We’ve found that there are certain design elements and inclusions that people absolutely rave about long after their projects are done,” said Bob Sturgeon, owner of Westside Remodeling. “Our goal is to share these things with people to help them end up with a kitchen that they will love for many years to come.”

Among homeowners who choose to remodel part or their entire home, 31% report not having a set budget before starting the remodel and another 31% report exceeding their budget, according to a 2016 study from Houzz. The top issues addressed in a kitchen remodel are outdated design, outdated finishes, and inadequate appliances. This seminar will help homeowners address these common issues and approach their remodel with confidence and control.

“A kitchen remodel doesn’t have to be a stressful experience, “said Alana Busse, Lead Designer. “With proper planning, a remodel is a truly exciting experience. This seminar will inform homeowners about the important details that will help them find love for their kitchen again.”

The remodeling seminar will be held at the Westside Remodeling Showroom at 1164 Newbury Road, Suite B, Thousand Oaks, CA. Refreshments will be served. For more information about the seminar or to reserve a seat, call (805) 499-4121 or visit the website at westsideremodeling.com/remodeling-events-seminars.