HootBooth® Photo Booth is giving customers more options for customizing their photo booths at point of purchase. Beginning in January of 2017, HootBooth® Photo Booth began offering the latest Canon DSLR T6i 24.2 megapixel camera on all photo booths, the first photo booth manufacturer to standardize on the latest Canon DSLR t-series camera. HootBooth® Photo Booth is also the only photo booth manufacturer to include the Canon camera AC adapter standard with all photo booths allowing photo booth rental businesses or photo booth marketing campaigns the ability to operate all-day or multi-day events – something not possible with DSLR-based photo booths built with a battery-based camera power supply, as many photo booths in the industry are configured.

HootBooth® Photo Booth also added several new customization options to the EventPRO DSLR photo booth product line including an optional printer with a pearl white custom shelf and cover kit to match the color of the photo booth and an optional upgrade to a Canon automatic focus USM lens for tack-sharp images no matter the distance the subjects are to the photo booth. The HootBooth® DSLR EventPRO photo booth line offers a modern photo booth kiosk design with exciting features such as GIF, green screen, video, printing and social media posting - all from one photo booth kiosk.

Founder Chris Johnson believes in offering the best standard features and upgrade options in the photo booth industry for customers and the company continues to add the latest features and options to their photo booth and Instagram Hashtag printer product lines.

About HootBooth® Photo Booth

HootBooth® Photo Booth is a leading manufacturer of photo booths and award-winning Instagram Hashtag Printers made in the USA. HootBooth® Photo Booth is trusted by top brands for photo marketing campaigns and brand activations.