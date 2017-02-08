Interbike 2016: Alter Cyles Alters the Idea of What a Bike Can Be

Epitomizing the simpler-is-better trend, tiny bike manufacturer, AlterCycles, of Grand Rapids, MI, wowed InterBike with bikes featuring its ingenious, stylish ARC downtube. The tube flexes throughout its flattened curve shape to smooth out the road

Calling Alter Cycle’s new bike a “Flexible Flyer,” Los Angeles Times writer, Roy Wallack, was all smiles and happy quadriceps after test-riding an Alter Cycles Reflex 300, equipped with their proprietary ARC Technology.

Designed and engineered by Mark Groendal, creator of the original “Slingshot” bike, Alter Cycles have a frame design that feature a curved flexible down-tube. Mr Wallack, a well-known writer on health and fitness and author of Bike for Life, wrote, “Epitomizing the simpler-is-better trend, tiny bike manufacturer, AlterCycles, of Grand Rapids, MI, wowed InterBike with bikes featuring its ingenious, stylish ARC downtube. The tube flexes throughout its flattened curve shape to smooth out the road and also provide a subtle performance boost with each pedal stroke.” http://www.latimes.com/health/la-he-bike-trends-20170128-story.html

Interchangeable down-tubes can swapped out in under 5 minutes with a torx driver. The different colors and different suspension action available really set this elegant, smartly-designed bike apart. Not an easy thing to accomplish among the jam-packed, jaded crowd at InterBike.

Drop-bar road bike versions may be available in the spring. Bikes start at $750. http://www.altercycles.com