BloomsyBox is proud to announce it is teaming up with the American Heart Association for their ‘Life is Why We Give' campaign, raising money to save lives from America’s number 1 killer - heart disease.

BloomsyBox founder and CEO Juan Palacio notes the importance of giving back, “I am very happy to be partnering with one of the largest and most influential charities. The American Heart Association has changed many lives and, as a small business, we are thankful to work with them to make a difference.”

The 'I Heart Bloomsy Bouquet', specially designed by Palacio himself for the AHA campaign, features red roses, peruvian lilies, and chrysanthemums. It is available to purchase at BloomsyBox.com until February 28th for $49.99 with free shipping. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, this gorgeous bouquet is perfect for loved ones who appreciate the value of giving back.

ABOUT BLOOMSYBOX

BloomsyBox is a farm-to-vase flower subscription service that provides high-quality, hand-picked arrangements. BloomsyBox’s monthly subscription service offers 3, 6, and 12 month options and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Their high quality flower suppliers are located all over the world, including Holland, Thailand, South America, and California. For more information, visit BloomsyBox.com.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800- AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT LIFE IS WHY WE GIVE

In February, the American Heart Association is urging Americans to unite in support of healthy living and the American Heart Association by participating in campaigns led by supporters around the country – including making a donation at participating retailers, purchasing specialty products to benefit the AHA, attending fundraising events and more. Life Is Why We Give allows consumers to think about their reasons to live healthier, longer lives and to give in honor of those reasons. Too long, heart disease and stroke have stolen our precious moments. In February, we fight back together and affirm that we’re more powerful than these diseases… because everyone has a reason to live a longer, healthier life… and that reason is why we give.