Health Connexions In heatlh care, we need to move our collective efforts forward to help these brave men and women who have so valiantly served our country.

Health Connexions, a leading healthcare consulting, commercial business development and marketing communications company, has teamed up with Veteran Smartcare LLC, an SDVOSB (Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business) start-up based in Orlando, Florida, to accelerate opportunities to deliver first-of-a-kind healthcare with prevention tools, early state-of-the-art remote diagnostics, and alternative treatments in diabetes health care to the veteran population in the United States.

With a passion and mission to help organizations transform science into commercial success, and accelerate the adoption of new medical solutions, Health Connexions recognized a significant gap holding back emerging science and technological advances from succeeding in the market: the opportunity to understand the needs of the veteran population and thereby adapt their solutions to this unique and special group of people. By partnering with a successful team like the principals of Veteran Smartcare, with in-depth and past business experience with the Department of Defense, that gap has now been filled.

Health Connexions, headed by Dawn Van Dam, delivers strategic consulting, market research, sales strategy & implementation, marketing communications, and education and training – fundamentally taking many health and science organizations from pre-launch to commercial success. Originally formed over 15 years ago, Health Connexions has worked with organizations, big and small, in various stages their life cycle and growth, from start-up to full scale commercial development.

Veteran Smartcare was spawned when its CEO, Michael Hodge, a Vietnam veteran with prior successful business vendor experiences supplying crude oil to the DoD (Department of Defense), decided to team up with Ram Balani, the organization’s VP of Business Development, who has had a myriad of successful experiences in medical research, healthcare & pharmaceutical (Pfizer Inc. Clinical Data Systems) and IT (Information Technology).

During their business collaboration discussions, both Health Connexions and Veteran Smartcare realized the companies were a great fit for each other and, working together, could help optimize the ability to reach a broader audience of veterans. With their healthcare reach within the vast military healthcare market which Veteran SmartCare brings to the table, the ability to change the lives veterans can now be realized. Health Connexions has a vast network of product manufacturer connections and health-related services vendors, along with the tools to conduct the required market research and develop the required communication, education and training programs.

The Veteran Smartcare principals are appalled by the long-standing inefficiencies in military healthcare and formed the company with an initial, early-stage focus on what it considers to be one of the greatest pandemics facing veterans who served their country by risking their lives and limbs: developing Type 2 Diabetes. Veteran Smartcare is about delivering products and services that address the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of Type 2 Diabetes beyond today’s systems with state-of-the-art, first-of-a-kind technologies or products.

Several initial products and services are undergoing evaluation by Veteran Smartcare for introduction into the veteran healthcare system. These offerings include a clinically-tested, frozen food meal plan that is easy, reasonably priced, and includes fortification that ensures an individual receives the daily nutritional requirements necessary to manage their weight and either prevent or ward off Type 2 Diabetes. Veteran Smartcare is evaluating a leading soup company’s ‘food as pharma’ product that has completed rigorous clinical trials which were funded with over $150 million USD at 11 universities in the United States.

The concept is simple, prevent Type 2 Diabetes by providing a flash frozen foods diet, delivered at home, that has proven clinical data showing significant metabolic reductions similar to what multiple pharmaceutical drugs might do to reduce blood pressure, blood cholesterol, blood sugar (A1C) and weight loss. Unlike other conventional meal plan products available in today’s market, this specific product offering is unique in that it is the only meal plan with patents filed and clinical studies completed. And, unlike pharmaceutical drugs like metformin that treat Type 2 Diabetes, the meal plan under evaluation by Veteran Smartcare will help to prevent Type 2 Diabetes in the first place.

Another product Veteran Smartcare is evaluating is an early-detection, state-of the-art smart mat (not unlike bathroom mats) with embedded sensors, coupled with remote, cloud-based, real-time healthcare analytics and alert system. This system evaluates the left and right plantar foot blood temperature indicative of reduced lower limb blood flow as shown on a thermogram.

If not detected early and left untreated, loss of nerve ending feeling leads to wound care neglect or complications that could cause DFU, diabetic foot ulcer. After battlefield injuries, DFU is the second-leading cause of lower limb amputations for veterans. The smart mat will detect the possible onset of DFU 6 weeks ahead of time, and makes obsolete today’s customary, highly subjective and thin filament test in podiatry clinical settings.

“Emerging organizations worldwide have the solutions and products in place, but they fail to be able to realize their full potential in the veteran marketplace as they do not know how to navigate this important patient population, and address their specific needs. We need to move our collective efforts forward to help these brave men and women who have so valiantly served our country. Too many people suffer needlessly, or wait far too long for the next solution to get to them. It is our mandate, and the reason behind this partnership with Veteran Smartcare, to have the 21st century be the century of prevention, early detection and smart cures,” Dawn Van Dam, President & CEO of Health Connexions has declared.

With its Florida office as its base, Veteran Smartcare will provide the deep expertise to help many organizations navigate the special requirements of this population in the US. Michael Hodge, CEO stated, “In my career, I have helped many organizations expand and grow. To be able to turn my attention to the veterans and their healthcare needs, is the ultimate utilization of my skills and background, and a tremendous opportunity to give back.”

HEALTH CONNEXIONS:

The Health Connexions™ vision is to transform science into commercial success. Health Connexions helps clients in the life sciences, health care and consumer health sectors by leveraging its extensive network and unique collaborative model in consulting, market research, technology evaluations and marketing communications services. Health Connexions also provides strategic advisory services for capital raising to fund new innovations, new opportunities, and the growth of established organizations. Visit http://www.healthconnexions.com.

VETERAN SMARTCARE:

Veteran Smartcare works with scientists and medical innovators to provide innovative healthcare products that cater to prevalent veteran health conditions. Visit http://www.veteransmartcare.com

CONTACTS

Health Connexions™

Dawn Van Dam, 416-402-8274

President & CEO

Email: dawn(at)healthconnexions(dot)com

Phone: 416-402-8274

Twitter: @DawnVanDam

Ram Balani, CEO

Veteran Smartcare

Email: rbalani(at)veteransmartcare(dot)com

Phone: +1 516 515 9642

Twitter: @RJBalani