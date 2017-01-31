Crime Accountability Partnership Program Changes Lives

Created by Turning Point Justice (TPJ) and the National Association for Shoplifting Prevention (NASP), the Crime Accountability Partnership Program has not only saved communities more than $30 million in resources, but it has saved many people from a self-destructive, criminal future.

Offered free to retailers and their law enforcement partners, the Crime Accountability Partnership Program significantly reduces the drain on police resources in responding to petty shoplifting, helps reduce court case backlogs and frees up valuable public and private resources, enabling police and loss prevention personnel to focus on more significant issues.

Adopted by several major retailers, the Crime Accountability Partnership Program was designed by criminal justice and loss prevention professionals and uses TPJ’s Cloud-Justice technology and NASP’s court-approved educational programs to provide a coordinated and collaborative response to low-level shoplifting by retail, police and criminal justice partners.

Guided by restorative justice principles, the program requires that offenders accept responsibility for their actions, pay restitution to the retail victim and complete the appropriate NASP education course to build their competency and prevent repeat offenses.

In 2016, the program allowed partner retailers to reduce calls to law enforcement between 40% and 60% while effectively educating and holding offenders accountable.

Since 1989, through their partnerships with more than 2,000 court systems and 4,000 criminal justice professionals across the U.S., NASP has delivered their offense-specific educational programs to more than 500,000 shoplifters. With experienced criminal justice case managers – who use the same techniques and educational programs for Crime Accountability Partnership participants that are provided in the criminal justice system – NASP has court documentation showing that after participating in their programs, less than 3% of those convicted criminals have re-offended.

To encourage fully transparent partnerships, the Crime Accountability Partnership Program provides participating law enforcement partners with access to as much information as they wish on cases occurring within their jurisdiction – including intelligence information on all incidents. The program’s technology also screens for and tracks repeat offenders, organized retail crime professionals and other known offenders across retailers and jurisdictions.

To learn more about the Crime Accountability Partnership Program, contact Paul Jones, LPC at Turning Point Justice, (561) 419-7993, ext. 103 or visit either NASP at http://www.shopliftingprevention.org or TPJ at http://www.turningpointjustice.com.