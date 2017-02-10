ViVA BELiZE "These prestigious recognitions were made possible thanks to the incredible powerful reviews of all our amazing guests,” said Ms. Lizbeth Casasola Marketing Director of ViVA BELiZE Hotel Group. "We are proud of this achievement -Thank You!"

In the 15th year of the awards, the world’s most outstanding properties were identified in different categories which are determined based on the reviews and opinions of TripAdvisor travelers' around the globe. Less than one percent of establishments featured on TripAdvisor are Travelers’ Choice Award Winners. These awards recognize remarkable service, top quality and great value.

The three (3) ViVA BELiZE Resort Winners are The Sleeping Giant Rainforest Lodge Belmopan, Jaguar Reef Lodge & Spa Hopkins and Almond Beach Resort & Spa Hopkins.

Today, they are all honoured to add these nine (9) Awards to the ViVA BELiZE Hotel Group list of achievements.

The Properties were recognized in the following categories:

Sleeping Giant Rainforest Lodge:

Award Winner 2017 Top 20 Hotels in the WORLD for Best Service – (Ranked 18th)

Award Winner 2017 Top 10 Hotels for Service - Central America (Ranked 2nd.)

Award Winner 2017 Top 10 Small Hotels – Central America (Ranked 5th)

Award Winner 2017 Top 10 Hotels for Romance – Central America (Ranked 6th)

Award Winner 2017 Top 3 Hotels for Belize Service – Belize (Ranked 1st)

Award Winner 2017 Top 3 Small Hotels – Belize (Ranked 2nd)

Award Winner 2017 Top 3 Hotels for Romance – Belize (Ranked 3rd)

Jaguar Reef Lodge & Spa:

Award Winner 2017 Top 10 Bargain Hotels - Belize

Almond Beach Resort & Spa:

Award Winner 2017 Top 10 Bargain Hotels - Belize

“These prestigious recognitions were made possible thanks to the incredible powerful reviews of all our amazing guests,” said Ms. Lizbeth Casasola Marketing Director of ViVA BELiZE Hotel Group. “We are excited and honoured by these awards, receiving them for consecutive years in our ViVA BELiZE history, is indeed an appreciation attained by the relentless efforts of our team who are essential in bringing these reputable accolades to our Belize Resorts.”

“This is a proud moment for all of us at ViVA BELiZE and I hope everyone will hold their head high knowing that they are contributing to something very special at all ViVA BELiZE Hotels. It was accomplished by our team efforts and the highest levels of service. Excellence cannot be achieved by a few people at the top, it takes every single employee having a mind-set of caring for our guests, determination and consistency of dedicated service. This takes a daily effort by everyone...so, thanks to all the staff from sales and marketing, on site teams- from drivers to concierge, bartenders, the wait staff, tour guides, cooks, housekeeping, grounds, warehouse, maintenance and our partners providing services to us. Your hard work and efforts are greatly appreciated. But most of all, thank you to our amazing and loyal ViVA BELiZE guests that took the time to share their memories with other travelers on Tripadvisor–

Thank you all and we hope to see you again soon in beautiful Belize! ViVA BELiZE!”

Erik Lyoth

Managing Director

ViVA BELiZE

About ViVA BELiZE

ViVA BELiZE- is the leading award winning Hotel Group & Adventure Company in Belize for the past 20 years. It is owned & managed by Canadian and Swiss Hospitality Pioneers committed to providing an exceptional vacation experience along with a myriad of adventure opportunities in Belize’s most pristine and spectacular surroundings. With Five Full-Service Resorts, two premier jungle properties and three superb beach resorts that can be booked separately or combined into one exciting breath-taking Belize Beach & Jungle Vacation.

http://www.vivabelize.com

SLEEPING GIANT LODGE- is a full-service Jungle lodge - official base camp for National Geographic Expeditions in Belize with 24 guest rooms and surrounded by over a hundred thousand acres of unspoiled wilderness. This premier jungle lodge features the TripAdvisor number one restaurant in Belmopan. It is now a 22-time Traveler’s Choice Award Winner, with 10 International and 12 National Travelers’ choice Awards since 2014/2015/2016/2017, and ranking number One in Belize for Jungle Lodge.

JAGUAR REEF LODGE & SPA- is a full-service beachfront resort with sunny skies and panoramic views of the ocean that is a Diver’s Paradise. It is located on the longest and finest beach in Belize with a PADI 5 Star Dive Center, full-service in-house SPA, beachfront dining, infinity pool with swim up tiki bar, hot tub, kids’ pool, lounge bar, beachfront dining, kayaks, paddle boards and just minutes from the Garifuna Fishing Village of Hopkins. Here you can, dive with Whale Sharks, experience bioluminescent splendour and an array of other exciting adventure possibilities.

ALMOND BEACH RESORT & SPA- is a full-service beachfront resort that is a haven for romance & wellness located on a five-mile stretch of golden beach and just minutes away from the Garifuna Fishing Village of Hopkins, Belize. It features a PADI 5 Star Dive Center, full-service in-house spa, infinity pool with swim up bar, kids’ pool, hot tub, lounge bar, beachfront dining, paddle boards, kayaks, water sports and land adventure tour desk. This resort is the ultimate spot for relaxation and rejuvenation.

VILLA MARGARITA- Escape to a relaxing beach getaway where picturesque sunsets, white sandy beaches and alluring waters of the Caribbean Sea, is at the heart of your doorstep! Located in proximity to our other resorts Almond Beach Resort & Spa and Jaguar Reef Lodge & Spa, lies this exquisite three story dwelling known as Villa Margarita. Its expansive amenities and comfortable rooms are suitable for families, friends or business persons seeking a gratifying and gorgeous atmosphere. Be awakened to the sound of waves lapping on pristine beaches. Abandon your cares, relax and rejuvenate at our Beachfront Resort featuring a swimming pool, hot tub, bar, spa services and an array of exciting adventures, nature and water tours that Belize has to offer!

BELIZE TREE HOUSES at Ian Anderson's Caves Branch offers outstanding accommodations with spectacular views of the surrounding jungle canopy where the songs of toucans, chortle of chachalacas and howls of howler monkeys harmonize and complement the soothing sound of the Caves Branch river below.

To find out more about present and past awards: http://www.vivabelize.com/awards/