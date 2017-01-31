I am excited by this opportunity to contribute to the continued evolution and growth of Metropolitan Corporate Counsel and other Law Business Media initiatives," Hechler said.

Law Business Media, an integrated digital and print media and marketing company, announced today that David Hechler, an award-winning former executive editor of ALM’s Corporate Counsel magazine, has joined the company as editor-in-chief of its flagship publication, Metropolitan Corporate Counsel.

"We are delighted to welcome David, one of the legal industry’s leading and most respected journalists, to Law Business Media and Metropolitan Corporate Counsel,” said Kristin Calve, co-founder and president of Law Business Media and publisher of Metropolitan Corporate Counsel. “His editorial acumen, his deep knowledge of the business of law, and his insights into the operation of sophisticated corporate law departments make him a perfect fit. We look forward to working together.”

Hechler, who spent more than 15 years with ALM, also served as an associate editor with another of its flagship publications, The National Law Journal. During his tenure at Corporate Counsel, he initiated surveys on Legal Process Outsourcing and Legal Operations professionals, and he managed various high-profile projects such as the Best Legal Departments awards. His work has received widespread recognition, including the Stephen Barr Award, issued by the American Society of Business Publication Editors for individual feature writing; American Business Media’s Jesse Neal Award for Best Single Article; and the National Gold Award for Impact/Investigative work, issued by the American Society of Business Publication Editors.

A graduate of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, with degrees from Brown University and Grinnell College, David is also the author of two books: In Good Hands, which traces the importance of safe day care through the story of one family day care that parents loved even after two babies died, and The Battle and the Backlash: The Child Sexual Abuse War, the first book by an investigative reporter to explain the unique challenges these cases present to the legal system.

"I am excited by this opportunity to contribute to the continued evolution and growth of Metropolitan Corporate Counsel and other Law Business Media initiatives," Hechler said. "It is, in effect, as if I’ve joined a 25-year-old startup determined to make its mark in the rapidly evolving world of legal media and marketing. I can’t think of a better next step for my career. "

About Metropolitan Corporate Counsel

Metropolitan Corporate Counsel, an integrated digital and print media platform, is celebrating its 25th year of providing cutting-edge news and analysis to corporate law departments, executives and board members. Founded by Al Driver, former General Counsel of JC Penney, who served as editor, and Martha Driver, a former top financial executive with TIAA-CREF, who served as publisher, MCC was purchased in 2015 by Law Business Media, which is co-owned by Kristin Calve and Joe Calve, both former ALM executives. At ALM, Kristin helped develop and launch the Daily Deal and VerdictSearch, and she has held key leadership positions at other media companies, including A&E / the History Channel International. She is the founder and CEO of Topstone Angels, which focuses on funding and advisin early-stage companies. At ALM Joe served as editor of the Connecticut Law Tribune, editor and publisher of Texas Lawyer, where he ran the largest legal technology event in the Southwest, and as a vice president responsible for, among other properties, The National Law Journal. Since leaving ALM, he has served as chief marketing officer and head of business development for four Am Law 100 firms: White & Case, Proskauer, MoFo and, currently, 1,000-lawyer McGuireWoods.

About Law Business Media

Founded in 2015, Law Business Media, an integrated global digital and print media and marketing company, purchased Metropolitan Corporate Counsel and http://www.metrocorpcounsel.com as the first step in the development of a global legal media and marketing platform which now also includes the online publications In-House Ops and In-House Tech. The company partners on content development and distribution, webinars and live events, and research and analysis with many of the world’s leading law firms and other servicer providers focused on corporate law departments, including Clifford Chance, Weil Gotshal, Jones Day, Fish & Richardson, the National Association of Corporate Directors, KPMG, iDiscovery Solutions, Lexis-Nexis and FRONTEO.