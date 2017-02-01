Building Consulting Firm zumBrunnen, Inc. Announces New Projects

Atlanta, GA: zumBrunnen, Inc., an independent building consulting firm, is proud to announce recent project commissions for clients in 13 states throughout the U.S. zumBrunnen’s services on the new projects include: construction monitoring, property condition assessments, reserve studies, reserve study updates, and the firm’s exclusive Campus Wide FacilityForecast® (CWFF), as well as CWFF report updates. The new projects span a variety of industries and market segments including: senior living, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, healthcare and home owner associations (HOA) for both condos and single family housing communities.

“In addition to our facility assessment and capital planning services, we are also seeing many requests for construction monitoring indicating a solid continuation of new construction. We continue to see strong activity in senior living facilities, multifamily properties and with condo and home owner associations as well as activity in healthcare and hospitality projects,” explains Doug McMillan, PE, President of zumBrunnen, Inc. “As independent building consultants, we assist all types of clients in making smart business decisions about their facilities. We want to sincerely thank our ongoing clients for their continued business and extend a warm welcome to our newest clients.”

zumBrunnen’s new projects include:



1400 Adams Street, Nashville, TN (Multi Family),

414 Forest Park Apartments, Knoxville, TN (Multi Family),

5th & Piedmont Condos, Atlanta, GA (Condo/HOA),

Boonespring Transitional Care Center, Union, KY (Senior Living),

Castleberry Point Condos, Atlanta, GA (Condo/HOA),

Cedars of Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC (Senior Living),

Henry Ford Village, Dearborn, MI (Senior Living),

Holley Garden, Orlando, FL (Multi Family),

Liberty Healthy Living Community, Liberty, MO (Senior Living),

Lofts at Capricorn, Macon, GA (Mixed Use),

Majestic Oaks, Pensacola, FL (Multi Family),

Masonic Homes of Kentucky, Phase III, Louisville, KY (Senior Living),

Mayfair Renaissance, Atlanta, GA (Condo/HOA),

Morehead West Apartments, Charlotte, NC (Multi Family),

One20Fourth, Fort Lauderdale, FL (Multi Family),

Parklands Assisted Living, Darien, CT (Senior Living),

Parkview on Hollybrook, Longview, TX (Senior Living),

Pilgrim Place, Claremont, CA (Senior Living),

Pinebrook Apartments, Lexington, KY (Multi Family),

Porter Hills, Grand Rapids, MI (Senior Living),

Premier West, Nashville, TN (Multi Family),

Prestige Point, Nashville, TN (Multi Family),

Randolph Hospital, Asheboro, NC (Hospital/Healthcare),

Residence at Stony Ford, Stamford, CT (Senior Living),

Residence Inn by Marriot, McDonough, GA (Hospitality),

Rockbridge at Riverwalk, Rock Hill, SC (Senior Living),

StoryPoint at Chesterton, Chesterton, IN (Senior Living),

StoryPoint at Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne, IN (Senior Living),

StoryPoint at Waterville, Waterville, OH (Senior Living),

The Darlington, Atlanta, GA (Multi Family),

The Lakewood Senior Living, Boiling Springs, SC (Senior Living),

The Metropolis, Atlanta, GA (Condo/HOA),

The Phoenix at James Creek, Cumming, GA (Senior Living),

The Villa, San Mateo, CA (Senior Living), and

Wesley Village, Charlotte, NC (Multi Family).

About zumBrunnen, Inc.:

zumBrunnen, Inc. was founded in 1989. With offices in Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC and Ft. Lauderdale, FL, the firm specializes in construction consulting, property condition assessments, facility condition assessments, long-range capital replacement budgets, reserve studies and other building-related services for a diverse list of national and select international clients. The firm is also recognized for their proprietary FacilityForecast® Software System, a unique facilities condition assessment and budgeting tool designed to forecast and manage “life term” capital replacement expenses and to provide custom reserve funding plans designed to their client's business model.

The firm has completed notable projects in a variety of market sectors including senior living, educational, multi-family, student housing, healthcare, institutional, mixed use, retail, office, warehouse, industrial, hospitality and public assembly. The firm is involved with numerous associations including LeadingAge (at a national level), LeadingAge North Carolina, LeadingAge Florida, LeadingAge Georgia, LeadingAge Illinois, American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA), Community Associations Institute Georgia (CAI-GA), Community Associations Institute North Carolina (CAI-NC), Community Associations Institute South Carolina (CAI-SC) and Community Associations Institute Southeast Florida (CAI-SEFL). For more information, please visit http://www.zumbrunnen.com.