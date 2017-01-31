The Cincinnati Insurance Companies Selects Applied Rater

Applied Logo

Applied Systems today announced that The Cincinnati Insurance Companies will utilize Applied Rater to quickly and accurately automate personal auto and home quoting for agencies nationwide. Applied Rater will enable Cincinnati to increase agency connectivity and ease of doing business, driving greater premium business growth.

“We continually look for new ways to conduct business with and serve our agency partners through greater connectivity,” said Joe Clabaugh, service manager for Cincinnati Insurance. “Applied Rater provides our agencies a single access point to get real-time quotes for auto and home, enabling agents to provide the best coverage and service to their clients.”

Applied Rater is an insurance quoting application for independent agencies that provides the industry’s most accurate rates for more than 500 insurance carriers nationwide – the broadest coverage of any rating provider in the United States today. The quoting application enables agencies to provide prospective clients accurate quote comparisons for more carriers and more lines of business. With the ability to integrate into an agency’s website and with the majority of agency management systems, Applied Rater directly sends prospective client information to the carriers’ websites, quickly generating multiple quotes with a single point of data entry. Applied Rater enhances agencies’ competitive value by delivering fast, accurate quoting that improves productivity and enhances customer service to drive business growth and profitability.

“Agencies are adopting technology to meet consumer demand, and in turn, demanding increased connectivity and automation from carriers to support digital transformation,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied Rater enables Cincinnati to increase connectivity across the independent agency channel for more accurate and quick quoting, driving stronger agency relationships and business growth.”

About Applied Systems

