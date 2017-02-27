National Guild of Hypnotists Instructor John Koenig announces five graduates of his Certified Hypnotist Course and the start date of his next class (March 20th in Providence).

The new NGH Certified Hypnotists are Siyi Chen, Sherry Clary, Julie Dodge, David Pavaog and Chelsea Williams.

Each are now certified by the National Guild of Hypnotists, the world's largest organization of professional hypnotists with over 17,000 members worldwide.

Certified Hypnotists help people cope with everyday problems using the power of their subconscious mind. Applications range from smoking cessation and weight loss support to help with relationship, career and health issues. Certified Hypnotists may also work as part of a team which might include licensed professionals such as physicians and therapists but do not themselves perform therapy unless otherwise qualified.

In the course, students learn how to induce hypnosis, work with various issues such as smoking, weight and stress reduction and the requirements for setting up a practice in Rhode Island, Connecticut or Massachusetts.

John Koenig is a Certified Instructor of the National Guild: he has been practicing hypnosis since 1998 in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. His hypnotic videos programs have been featured on national television and he is the author of The Hypnotic Coach which will be used as a text in the program. John is known in Rhode Island as the author of the state slogan “The Biggest Little State in the Union.” He recently joined Women and Infants Integrative Care Program where he will help cancer patients with issues such as stress management.

John will present a lecture at the annual international convention of the National Guild of Hypnotists, August 11-13 in Marlboro, Massachusetts on his Possibilities Process (tm) Hypnosis Coaching Technique.

For more information call 401-374-1890 or email him at john.koenig.hypnotist(at)live(dot)com for more information.