Job Growth Down 23.5 Percent in December Over November

Compared to December 2015, job growth is down by 115,000 jobs or 42.4 percent from the 271,000 jobs added in December of last year.

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 156,000 in December, a decrease of 23.5 percent in the number of new jobs created over the previous month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report released on Friday, January 6, 2017.

“Nonfarm employment gains for the final quarter of 2016 jumped from 135,000 in October, to 204,000 in November, and down to 156,000 in December,” said Jay Rollins, owner of JobsWeb.com, a leading employment website. “Compared to December 2015, job growth is down by 115,000 jobs or 42.4 percent from the 271,000 jobs added in December of last year.”

According to the monthly employment report, the largest job gains for December occurred in healthcare, food services, and social services. “Healthcare gained 43,000 jobs last month, which is slightly above the industry’s monthly average of 35,000 jobs for the year. In 2015, the industry averaged 39,000 jobs a month.”

In December, food services and drinking places added 30,000 jobs while social assistance added 20,000. Employment also increased in financial activities, professional and business services, and manufacturing, which grew by 13,000, 15,000 and 17,000 jobs, respectively.

