For the fourth year, Trident University International (Trident) will be a sponsor of the Southland Credit Union Los Alamitos Race on the Base, which is scheduled for Saturday, February 25th at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, CA.

Trident’s support of Race on the Base goes hand-in-hand with the University’s longstanding commitment to military and veteran populations, as well as their support of the local community.

Active duty military, veterans, National Guard, and military dependents make up 79% of the University’s student population, and Trident is proud to employ many veterans at its faculty, staff, and management levels. Of Trident’s 30,000 alumni, more than 22,000 have a military affiliation.

The Race on the Base includes a number of events, including Glow in the Dark Fun Run, “Honoring Our Fallen” 5K Run to Remember, 10K Run, 10K Handcycle/Wheelchair, Reverse Triathlon, and Junior Reverse Triathlon. Along with being an event sponsor, the Trident Military Assistance Center will donate $20 per person for the first 25 Trident employees to register for the run.

“Our local community is very important to us, and we’re happy to continue supporting Race on the Base. It’s an amazing opportunity for us to support the men and women of the Armed Forces right here in our own neighborhood,” said Travis Allen, President & CEO.

As a 100% online university, Trident values this opportunity to interact with the student community, since the face-to-face interaction with students is limited. This is a prime opportunity for the University to get to know local students and support a great cause.

Please join Trident to support the military and a healthy lifestyle on Saturday, February 25th at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, CA.

About Trident University

Founded in 1998, Trident University International (Trident) is a leading online postsecondary university serving adult learners. Trident developed the Trident Learning Model, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills to enhance the lives and careers of students. Trident offers high-quality bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Visit http://www.trident.edu, Trident’s Facebook page, or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs.