Furthering its commitment to innovation in higher education, Triseum has pledged to the Texas A&M Foundation to fund an Endowed Chair for the University's Department of Visualization in the College of Architecture. The endowment will go towards teaching, research, service and professional development, creating growth within the Department of Visualization and advancing the work it is doing to foster students' artistic, scientific and technical abilities.

"This is an extraordinary time to be involved in visualization. We are inspired by the ideas coming out of the Department of Visualization that will impact the way we work, play and live," said André Thomas, CEO of Triseum, which creates immersive educational games. "We commend its leaders and faculty for engaging learners, motivating them to be imaginative and resourceful, and preparing them to succeed professionally. Together, we hope to further the incredible work and talent they are producing."

“The Triseum Chair establishes a permanent partnership between academia and industry aimed at benefiting future generations of students,” said Jorge Vanegas, dean of the College of Architecture. “It exemplifies what happens at the intersections of vision and action, learning and teaching, research and scholarship, academia and industry, and creativity, innovation, design and entrepreneurship.”

The Texas A&M Foundation will use the endowment to establish the Triseum Endowed Chair in Visualization Fund. Triseum was founded out of the Department of Visualization's Learning Interactive Visualization Experience (LIVE) Lab, which incorporates game technology and methodologies into the classroom experience and within educational research. Thomas is the LIVE Lab Director and teaches game design, game development and interactive graphics techniques.

“Triseum’s donation represents a significant investment in the future of the Department of Visualization. With this endowment we will be in a great position, when the time comes, to attract outstanding candidates who want to be the next department head," said Tim McLaughlin, Department Chair and Associate Professor, Department of Visualization, College of Architecture, Texas A&M University. "The Triseum Endowed Chair allows us to communicate the importance we place on leadership – which isn’t surprising given the speed with which they’ve demonstrated vision and leadership in the educational game world.”

The Department of Visualization brings faculty expertise in fields such as Computer Graphics, Visualization and Interaction, Art, and Design. It offers undergraduate and graduate programs that inspire the creation, design and development of impactful visual and technological experiences to entertain, inform and motivate. Its academic programs produce leaders in the fields where art and science merge.

About Triseum

Triseum grew out of the LIVE Lab in the Department of Visualization at Texas A&M University, which is why education will always remain at the heart of this gaming company. Since then, Triseum has partnered with industry leading experts in gaming and instructional design dedicated to building the highest quality educational video games. Creating world class digital experiences that profoundly impact students, Triseum's bold curiosity means pushing the boundaries of what educational games are all about. For more information, please visit http://www.triseum.com.

