One Million Solutions in Health Genetic tests can suggest a higher degree of likelihood for patients to develop such conditions which, contrary to popular thought, is of value to patients in their normal routine of health care and preventative medicine.

One Million Solutions in Health is proud to announce and share this webinar, “Genetics of Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia” by Dr. Arnold I. Pallay, FAAFP, Associate Director Jacobs Levy Personalized Genomic Medicine Program Atlantic Health System, Associate Clinical Professor Department of Family Medicine Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and New Jersey Medical School Graduate School of Medicine, Seton Hall University.

As the population ages, increasing cases of dementia, especially Alzheimer’s type are uncovered and diagnosed. The genetics of these conditions are rapidly being elucidated and have been of interest to the scientific community and the lay public alike.

This webinar focuses on the complex genetics that seem to make us prone to such conditions as we age. Review the webinar here: Genetics of Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia.

ABOUT ONE MILLION SOLUTIONS IN HEALTH:

As a not-for-profit, the goal of One Million Solutions in Health™ is to shape health care by sharing solutions and, importantly, to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery ... of innovative cures, treatments and preventative measures for patients around the world. By facilitating efforts to ensure organizations can Connect, Learn + Share, Innovate and Collaborate, our vision is to improve health care delivery, accelerate life sciences research and share patient and consumer-focused ideas and solutions.

By engaging scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, industry experts, health care professionals, and patients across various disciplines, and from around the world, we can utilize the power of the internet to disrupt things in a positive and transformative way to accelerate the movement of new solutions and scientific discoveries from the scientist to the patient.

The Technology Evaluation Consortium (TEC) brings together life sciences and/or health care companies and technology providers, and other relevant partners (e.g., government and Universities) to evaluate and validate technologies or services in a collaborative environment. The model empowers technology providers and industry end users to collectively assess a number of technologies in a cost-effective manner, producing a depth and breadth of results that no company can achieve alone.

We are on our way towards accelerating high-potential innovations, catalyzing investment and increasing awareness of, and support for, important ideas to improve health and save lives. We are thrilled to have you be a part of this transformative journey!

