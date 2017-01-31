Sparku Raises US$1.1M Seed Funding for a Video Sharing App

Sparku Team “Social media and the way we connect has moved past simple one way publishing and commenting, we are creating an entirely new way to communicate and create. We believe that every person should have the chance to be seen and heard,"

Sparku is an evolution of current video conversations focusing on commenting and reaction processes. Sparku uses the world’s best video delivery architecture to offer a service that is fast, secure and global, integrating seamlessly with both mobile and desktop devices.

“Social media and the way we connect has moved past simple one way publishing and commenting, we are building an entirely new way to communicate and create. We believe that every person should have the chance to be seen and heard," said Chris Parker, Co-founder and CEO at Sparku.

“Sparku has been built for creators,” said Matthew Tang, Co-founder and CMO of Sparku. “It offers them the unique opportunity to not only share their content, but also directly engage via video interactions with their followers and the wider community.”

The funding comes after Sparku and TAVI connected at RISE Hong Kong in May 2016, where mentorship turned into an investment deal. Sparku presented their linear video communications platform leading to the US$1.1M investment, which could increase to US$50M in the space of three years.

“This is very significant for us as it is our first investment in the social media sector,” said Turki Almadhi, Founder and President at TAVI. “We are proud to be part of this initiative and we have confidence in Sparku, believing that their application can be one of the biggest social media platforms in the future.”

The investment from TAVI will bring Sparku to market faster. Sparku is currently welcoming beta users to experience the app as well as recruiting innovative startup folk to join their rapidly growing team.

To learn more about Sparku or to sign up for the beta, visit http://sparku.co/ or email spark(at)sparku(dot)co

About:

Sparku was co-founded by Chris Parker (CEO) and Matthew Tang (CMO) in 2016. Mez Gallifuoco is the Creative lead and Jesse Press is the Executive Producer. Sparku's headquarters is located at 100 Harris St, Pyrmont, NSW, Australia, 2009.

Turki Almadhi Ventures Inc. (TAVI) fund is a privately funded corporation established in 2003, based out of London UK, with a satellite office in New York City. TAVI focuses on start-ups in the health tech, fintech, and greentech field. TAVI has closed 8 deals in the past year (2016) - http://www.turkialmadhi.com