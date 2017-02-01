Exponents Insta USA Inc. To Participate In EuroShop 2017 Trade Show

“Euroshop 2017 brings seven new dimensions to your retail business! Meet Exponents at Hall 5, Booth B20!”

San Diego trade show rental booth company Exponents Insta USA, Inc. will be taking part in the world’s largest retail trade show, EuroShop 2017, according to a statement from company president Utsav Kedia. This year’s EuroShop exposition will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany from March 5th through March 9th, 2017.

Exponents Insta USA is already a well known name in US trade show circles, providing custom trade show booth design and construction, project management, graphic production, A/V services, installation and dismantling, on-site supervision, consultation and turnkey trade show booth rental services to companies of all sizes. Clients they have worked with include Microsoft, American Express and Siemens, among many others who have sought out their assistance in creating booths and exhibits at trade shows across the country, including the very recent CITRIX Anaheim trade show.

EuroShop 2017 will allow Exponents Insta USA to show their ever-growing portfolio of work to a truly worldwide audience. This year’s show will feature 2,500 exhibitors from 60 different countries, making this the most comprehensive trade show of its kind anywhere in the world. A variety of forums and guest speakers will also be featured at seven different stages located throughout the fairgrounds; awards will also be presented for outstanding work in the fields of point of sale marketing, design, architecture, IT and science in the world of retail.

Exponents president Utsav Kedia is clearly excited about the opportunity to showcase his growing company’s work to a global audience of retailers as well as to businesses closer to home who are looking to raise their profile. Reached for comment, Kedia added, “Euroshop 2017 brings seven new dimensions to your retail business! Meet Exponents at Hall 5, Booth B20!”

Exponents Insta USA, Inc. is a San Diego-based trade show rental booth designer and manufacturer which also provides a wide range of trade show and exposition-related services. They create engaging trade show booths and custom rental exhibits for both domestic and overseas exhibitors in the USA.

