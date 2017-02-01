The ability to now include the latest virtual reality technology as an integral part of a resort’s marketing efforts is a substantial opportunity to increase the competitive position of that property

Barter Media Brokers, the innovative Advertising and Media Placement Company has announced today the expansion of the Hospitality Occupancy Stimulus Plan to include creation of virtual reality resort tours from the world’s leading Virtual Reality producers ReelTime VR. (OTCPK:RLTR)

Never before in history has the power to transport potential guests into your resort existed like it does using a Virtual Reality tour. Potential travelers become fully immersed in your resort and are able to look all around, up and down, enjoying the sights and sounds as if they were actually standing right there. Brought to you by the world’s leading Virtual Reality producers ReelTime VR the tour is viewable in 360 degree Virtual reality on any computer or smart mobile device. The tour can be hosted and shared via the ReelTime VR distribution platform including Youtube, Facebook, Oculas, Samsung VR, Gear VR, ReelTime.com and your own website and other social media portals..

Full Virtual Reality production and distribution packages are available without a cash expenditure using your excess capacity as payment. The Hospitality Occupancy Stimulus Plan is designed to help hotel and resort companies substantially expand their advertising and increase their occupancy rate with guaranteed room night sales at their full retail rates and also includes other sectors of the hospitality industry including cruise lines, theme parks and entertainment venues.

ReelTime VR is no newcomer to Virtual Reality production having established itself as the technological and entertainment leader back in 2015 with its production of Megs McLeans "Virtually Me" shot with a proprietary 361VR system using Red Dragon Cameras. ReelTime VR is among the most respected and elite producers and distributors of VR content worldwide and is available on a limited basis to set your resort apart by creating a truly immersive experience for your prospective guest.

Barter Media Brokers offers each participant $25,000 to $500,000 in advertising utilizing Radio, TV, Internet, and Print through a strategic marketing campaign in their targeted geographic area. The advertising is paid for with unsold room nights guaranteeing the property the ability to increase their advertising exposure, without the use of cash, using new sales of excess capacity that would otherwise go unsold.

Barter Media Brokers CMO, Marc Hatch stated: The ability to now include the latest virtual reality technology as an integral part of a resort’s marketing efforts is a substantial opportunity to increase the competitive position of that property. To do so without utilizing cash resources is a significant benefit to many marketing budgets. The revenue of a lost room night can never be recovered. Rather than taking a loss, resorts can use unsold rooms as currency for targeted advertising that reaches key markets. Just a small percentage of unsold rooms can be converted into a substantial advertising campaign and fund an expansion of a resort’s advertising budgets utilizing their excess capacity instead of their cash resources.

About Barter Media Brokers: Barter Media Brokers, A NWBB Inc. Company, is a specialized portal providing advertising placements and advertising expertise to companies without the use of cash to help businesses manage capacity and cash flow recognition.

About ReelTime VR: ReelTime VR is part of the ReelTime Media Group http://www.reeltime.com and is a leader in the production and distribution of Virtual Reality specials and series. ReelTime VRs content can be viewed by over 2 billion mobile devices worldwide and on virtually every modern computer.

