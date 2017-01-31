Nasstar PLC's recruitment division, Nasstar for Recruitment will shortly be hosting a webinar briefing on The General Data Protection Regulations coming into force in May 2018 and how they will impact the recruitment industry.

The webinar briefing is scheduled for Weds 8th February at 4pm GMT.

To attend the Nasstar briefing on GDPR register here : http://bit.ly/GDPR_recruitment

In their webinar, Nasstar For Recruitment will take a close look at that the General Data Protection Regulations mean for the recruitment industry, as the UK Government has now confirmed that GDPR will apply in the UK.

Because the recruitment industry holds large amounts of candidate data, it is particularly exposed to the incoming GDPR legislation and companies operating in recruitment must be in compliance or face large fines if they are caught in non-compliance. This briefing explains what you need to do in order to become compliant with GDPR.

Because the GDPR is such a serious subject, one that will have a huge impact on UK business, registration for the briefing is free and open to all business owners and executives, not just those operating in the recruitment industry.

This Nasstar For Recruitment briefing on GDPR will be presented by Nasstar's Group Marketing Director, Guise Bule and the Managing Director of Nasstar For Recruitment, Guy Deterding.

About Nasstar For Recruitment

Nasstar for Recruitment is the recruitment division of Nasstar PLC, a group of companies and provider of managed IT services, professional services and bespoke cloud solutions, focused on eight industry vertical sectors, Recruitment, Legal, Finance, Education, Media, Government, Charity and Media. Nasstar PLC is listed on the London stock exchange under the ticker symbol NASA.