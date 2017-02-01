More and more organizations are recognizing the need to modernize their data center facilities for scalability, reliability, and energy-efficiency while effectively building a strategy to leverage cloud and off-site resources.

Leading Edge Design Group (LEDG), answering a demand for its data center infrastructure services, today announced the opening of a Philadelphia regional office. The new office, located at 201 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, Pennsylvania, will provide data center design, build, and maintenance solutions, project management, and customer support. The expansion also supports the organization’s growth strategy in industry sectors such as higher education, healthcare, life sciences, and manufacturing.

“The opening of an office in greater Philadelphia demonstrates our commitment to expand services to our data center customers and take advantage of the skilled talent in the area,” stated Todd Boucher, Principal, LEDG. “More and more organizations are recognizing the need to modernize their data center facilities for scalability, reliability, and energy-efficiency while effectively building a strategy to leverage cloud and off-site resources. We are excited to be a part of this innovative market.”

Michael Rinaldi, a veteran data center industry leader, will manage the Philadelphia office. Michael is on the board of the Delaware Valley AFCOM Chapter and Delaware Valley 7x24 Exchange and is a founding member of Delaware Valley Users’ Forum, whose mission is to bring together data center end users from high-performing organizations in the region to collaborate and share innovations.

Contact:

Michael Rinaldi

Director, Philadelphia Region

Leading Edge Design Group

610-888-7422

mar(at)ledesigngroup(dot)com

About Leading Edge Design Group

Leading Edge Design Group helps organizations create modern, energy-efficient facilities. We design, install, and support data center, LED lighting, and intelligent building solutions that are reliable, scalable and prepare our customers for the future. Visit ledesigngroup.com and follow us @ledesigngroup.