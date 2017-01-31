One Million Solutions in Health By engaging in a collaborative, consortium-based approach, the industry can accelerate success rates and truly be transformative in drug safety.

One Million Solutions in Health worked with industry experts from Pfizer and Amgen to share their insights via this webinar regarding the "Adoption Process of Novel Technologies in Drug Safety: Challenges and Solutions – Creating a Road Map for the Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries".

Yvonne Will, Ph.D., Senior Director, Pfizer, and Helen McBride, Discovery Toxicologist, Amgen, who are industry leaders in drug safety in the biopharmaceutical industry, discuss the changing landscape of the industry and how a key building block of successful drug discovery, the toxicology program, has evolved over the years.

This panel discussion provides guidance to the vendor community on how best to work with the industry in today’s environment.

Additionally, Yvonne and Helen will be taking a bold step forward to lay out a plan as to ‘what’ should be evaluated and validated in pre-clinical safety – by the WHOLE industry – over the next 5+ years.

As drug safety leaders, Yvonne and Helen are asking the viewer join this discussion, to accelerate success rates, and to engage in a collaborative, consortium-based approach to truly help the industry be transformative in drug safety.

These industry experts are speaking as part of the Technology Evaluation Consortium™ (TEC), which brings together life sciences companies and industry vendors to evaluate and validate technologies in a collaborative and non-competitive environment. This collaborative model empowers technology and service providers, and industry end-users, to collectively assess a number of technologies in a cost-effective manner, producing a depth and breadth of results that no other company can achieve alone.

Industry Collaboration is Key: A consortium project brings together a number of industry leaders and solution providers to address a specific industry challenge. Consortium members share ideas and solutions, which often lead to more consistent standards across the industry. These standards help to create a likely path to product adoption, as the new technologies now include features and capabilities requested by end-users.

Saving Time and Money: By partnering with One Million Solutions in Health, each company can share in the cost of the project. Technology providers get value from working with multiple end-users from various organizations.

Additionally, feedback from multiple companies allows technology providers to better understand the needs of the industry and use that first-hand knowledge for product development. These industry experts provide information on how the industry can benefit from working in a consortia.

Review the webinar here: "Adoption Process of Novel Technologies in Drug Safety: Challenges and Solutions – Creating a Road Map for the Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries".

ABOUT ONE MILLION SOLUTIONS IN HEALTH:

As a not-for-profit, the goal of One Million Solutions in Health™ is to shape health care by sharing solutions and, importantly, to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery ... of innovative cures, treatments and preventative measures for patients around the world. By facilitating efforts to ensure organizations can Connect, Learn + Share, Innovate and Collaborate, our vision is to improve health care delivery, accelerate life sciences research and share patient and consumer-focused ideas and solutions.

By engaging scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, industry experts, health care professionals, and patients across various disciplines, and from around the world, we can utilize the power of the internet to disrupt things in a positive and transformative way to accelerate the movement of new solutions and scientific discoveries from the scientist to the patient.

The Technology Evaluation Consortium (TEC) brings together life sciences and/or health care companies and technology providers, and other relevant partners (e.g., government and Universities) to evaluate and validate technologies or services in a collaborative environment. The model empowers technology providers and industry end users to collectively assess a number of technologies in a cost-effective manner, producing a depth and breadth of results that no company can achieve alone.

We are on our way towards accelerating high-potential innovations, catalyzing investment and increasing awareness of, and support for, important ideas to improve health and save lives. We are thrilled to have you be a part of this transformative journey!

