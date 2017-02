"EyeforTravel exceeded all expectations in helping us meet key decision makers from some of the biggest travel organisations globally" Andy Peck, CEO & Founder of Trustedhousesitters

On May 3rd, 12 travel start-ups will pitch their businesses in front of a panel of experienced investors. The two best pitches will then be chosen to present in front of the 400+ summit attendees on a keynote presentation on May 4. The winner will be chosen through a live audience using Slido. The startups will be judged on their financial potential

This year, EyeforTravel Europe will see attendees from some of the biggest travel brands including Priceline, Lufthansa, TUI, Citizen M, DER Touristik, eDreams Odigeo, Lastminute.com, Secret Escapes, Expedia, Accor, IHG, Trivago, Thomas Cook, Skyscanner, Starwood and much more.

"EyeforTravel exceeded all expectations in helping us meet key decision makers from some of the biggest travel organisations globally” says Andy Peck, CEO and Founder of Trustedhousesitters, a participant at the 2016 awards. He added “We’ve attended events both in the EU and US and the connections made and insights gleaned have been invaluable. We’d definitely recommend anyone looking to drive commercial exposure to get involved with Eye for Travel. It's really helped us progress business development forwards and we really enjoyed attending the well-organised and informative events."

The judges for the 2017 awards include:



Timothy Hentschel co-founder and CEO, HotelPlanner.com

Callum Lee, Investment Analyst, Angel Capital Group (tbc)

Clive Jacobs, Chairman, Jacobs Media Group

Charlie Woolnough, Hedgefund professional, Quorum (tbc)

Christopher Persson, General Partner, Recapex (tbc)

Dick Porter, Portfolio Chairman and Investor (founder and former CEO, STA Travel)

Brian Harniman, Managing Director, Brand New Matter Inc

“For the past 20 years, we have consistently tried to make EyeforTravel Europe the nexus of innovation in the travel industry and 2017 is no different, we expect to see the disruptive technologies and business models that are in the pipeline” says EyeforTravel’s Managing Director Tim Gunstone.

For more information about the awards and to find out how startups can enter, please visit http://events.eyefortravel.com/travel-distribution-summit-europe/awards.php

For more information, please contact:

Tim Gunstone

Managing Director

EyeforTravel

tim(at)eyefortravel(dot)com