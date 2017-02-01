Enrico Signoretti joins OpenIO as Head of Product Strategy

Enrico Signoretti - Head of Product Strategy OpenIO OpenIO has great technology and unique product characteristics that set this company apart from traditional object storage vendors. I fell in love with SDS and Grid for Apps.

OpenIO, an innovator in object storage and serverless computing, today announced the appointment of Enrico Signoretti as Head of Product Strategy. Signoretti will provide OpenIO with his market perspective, to help product and ecosystem development, and content and awareness for OpenIO's next-generation object storage based solutions. He will work closely with the company's technical and marketing teams, and with customers, to share the company's vision and direction.

“Since the early days of our relationship, we felt that Enrico clearly understood our vision and positioning in the market. We are excited to work with such a talented profesionnal and to have him as part of our team. 2017 will be an important year for OpenIO, and we are confident that Enrico will help us disrupt the storage industry,” said Laurent Denel, CEO, OpenIO.

Signoretti joins OpenIO after six years as an independent IT analyst, blogger, and advisor, serving primary storage vendors, startups, and end users in Europe and the United States. Signoretti runs Juku.it, a popular blog on storage and cloud topics, and he launched TECHunplugged, a one-day traveling conference on IT infrastructure topics for end users, which he co-organized for two years.

"OpenIO has great technology and unique product characteristics that set this company apart from traditional object storage vendors," said Signoretti. "I fell in love with SDS and Grid for Apps a few months ago, when I had the chance to work with the OpenIO team on a project, and now I'm looking forward to being part of this team to help with product strategy and development."

About OpenIO

OpenIO brings the future of object storage to businesses of all sizes today. It offers the most flexible and versatile solution to solve the scale-out challenges businesses face, from 1TB to thousands of PetaBytes. This open-source solution provides a new way to build backend services for applications, allowing companies to combine data processing and storage on a single platform.

The future of storage is here. Find out more at http://www.openio.io, and follow @openio on Twitter.