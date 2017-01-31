One Million Solutions in Health Dr. Silva Lima discusses whether ICH S7 guidelines need to be revisited or not, based on the underlying flexibility, with regards to conducting safety pharmacology studies.

One Million Solutions in Health™ presents Beatriz Silva Lima, PharmD, Ph.D. discussing "Incorporating Safety Pharmacology Endpoints in Toxicology Studies: Transposing the Experience with Biopharmaceuticals Into Small Molecules" via a webinar.

Beatriz Silva Lima, PharmD, Ph.D. is an important speaker with the following credentials:

· Professor of Pharmacology, University of Lisbon, Portugal

· NDA Advisory Board Member

· Chair of the Scientific Committee of the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI)

· Former Chair of the Safety Working Party (SWP), EMA

· Former Co-Deputy in ICH discussions on ICH M3R2 and S6R1 guidelines on behalf of the European Commission

· Former member of the EMA: Committee of Human Medicines (CHMP), Committee of Advanced Therapies (CAT) and Scientific Advice Working Party (SAWP)

The ICH S7A guideline, dated 2001, describes the incorporation of Safety Pharmacology in toxicology studies for biopharmaceuticals. And, in ICH M3R2, dated 2009, safety pharmacology is incorporated in such a manner that the principles could also be applied to small molecules.

In this webinar, the need for stand-alone studies is discussed, based on the progress and experience gained in the last decade. Dr. Silva Lima also discusses whether ICH S7 guidelines need to be revisited or not, based on the underlying flexibility, with regards to conducting safety pharmacology studies.

Review the webinar here: "Incorporating Safety Pharmacology Endpoints in Toxicology Studies: Transposing the Experience with Biopharmaceuticals Into Small Molecules".

ABOUT ONE MILLION SOLUTIONS IN HEALTH:

As a not-for-profit, the goal of One Million Solutions in Health™ is to shape health care by sharing solutions and, importantly, to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery ... of innovative cures, treatments and preventative measures for patients around the world. By facilitating efforts to ensure organizations can Connect, Learn + Share, Innovate and Collaborate, our vision is to improve health care delivery, accelerate life sciences research and share patient and consumer-focused ideas and solutions.

By engaging scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, industry experts, health care professionals, and patients across various disciplines, and from around the world, we can utilize the power of the internet to disrupt things in a positive and transformative way to accelerate the movement of new solutions and scientific discoveries from the scientist to the patient.

The Technology Evaluation Consortium (TEC) brings together life sciences and/or health care companies and technology providers, and other relevant partners (e.g., government and Universities) to evaluate and validate technologies or services in a collaborative environment. The model empowers technology providers and industry end users to collectively assess a number of technologies in a cost-effective manner, producing a depth and breadth of results that no company can achieve alone.

We are on our way towards accelerating high-potential innovations, catalyzing investment and increasing awareness of, and support for, important ideas to improve health and save lives. We are thrilled to have you be a part of this transformative journey!

