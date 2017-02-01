#BeTheChange #positivedisruption “In order to provide a world-class, athlete-first, inclusive experience to youth and amateur sports, we have assembled an executive team poised to positively disrupt this industry segment.

Complete Sports Management, LLC (CSM) is a socially-responsible enterprise launched by serial entrepreneurs, business leaders and amateur sports luminaries sharply focused on evolving, innovating and positively disrupting the amateur and youth sports ecosystem. CSM is a response to amateur sports leaders regarding the state of the youth and amateur sports landscape and ecosystem and the need for positive change. CSM endeavors to plan, design and flawlessly run youth and amateur sporting events, with the intent of ‘reaching back’ into the past to pull forward many of the characteristics of youth sports events that have unnecessarily lost importance, while continuing to innovate and provide evolutionary thinking and a technology overlay to ensure a ‘second to none’ participant-athlete experience.

“At CSM, we are dedicated to the development of youth sports and extensive support for amateur athletics at all levels”, said J.P. Foley, CEO, Managing Principal, and co-founder of CSM. “In order to provide a world-class, athlete-first, inclusive experience to youth and amateur sports, we have assembled an executive team poised to positively disrupt this industry segment. Our management team, coupled with our soon to be finalized and announced advisory board, will be ideally equipped to plan and execute youth sports events of all sizes with properly aligned objectives.”

In addition to JP Foley, the initial ownership Managing Principal group will include Rich Hayden, a well-known financial and real estate executive and Mike Conner, an accomplished sales and business development executive. Tamara Yaunches, a leading management executive within the health, wellness and fitness industry, completes the CSM senior leadership team. This management team at launch will possess the business acumen, entrepreneurial expertise, and decades of professional and voluntary youth and amateur sports management experience to truly change and evolve the industry. Our per-sport advisory team luminaries will only enhance the unique capabilities of this team.

“At CSM, we will continuously look to inspire young people in sports by providing outstanding opportunities for them to learn and enjoy what’s important about athletic pursuits, mainly sportsmanship, team building, and leadership” said Rich Hayden, co-founder and Managing Principal at CSM. “Each member of our leadership team has over a decade of volunteer experience in the youth sports industry, and frankly we all cannot remember a time when sports weren’t an integral part of our, and now our children’s’ lives- we’re excited CSM will provide a formal channel for our transformational innovations in this space.” CSM has identified a plethora of opportunity to make positive change within this industry, with their primary tenets summarized as:



Athlete-first events: this $5B+ industry has in many ways moved away from true mission and focus. We will endeavor to properly align our events with the true purpose of youth and amateur athletics.

Full talent-spectrum: provide tournaments, leagues and clinics for elite through the “casually-competitive” athlete – the entire spectrum deserves world-class look and feel events.

Do things better, be innovative, NOT stale: we are establishing partnerships with leading technology and other innovative concept providers in this space to bring a fresh perspective to the sports event management industry, both the athlete interaction before and after an event as well as the in-event experience.

Social responsibility: while a for-profit entity, CSM will pioneer and re-invent community outreach, profit share, scholarships and charitable giving in this space.

Inclusion: at the youth level, constant identification for scholarship event entries for teams, participants and other outreach events & organizing events centered on diversity and participants with disabilities.

CSM will also collaborate with our host clubs, partner municipalities, venue management and other stakeholders to provide a win-win regarding fundraising, re-investment and charitable giving. We will become a leader within this ecosystem in 2017, and look forward to the opportunity to collaborate, innovate, and partner with our customers to ensure their success and exceed their expectations planning, executing, and iteratively optimizing their youth and amateur sports event this year and in the future.

To learn more about Complete Sports Management and its operations in the youth and amateur sports industry, visit http://www.completesportsmgt.com.