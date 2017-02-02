A Carbon-Neutral Solution for Urban Hydration Stormwater Management

The newly introduced Roofline Model consists of weight reduction and designed modifications, specifically tailored for green roof applications. There is a 40 percent overall weight reduction for roof-loads, stainless steel mesh support for ease of future maintenance. The remarkable lifespan of 35+ years of Black Locust, combined with stainless steel mesh support, highlights the incredible durability of this product in rooftop applications.

Apart from its aesthetically pleasing appearance, the Roofline Model offers revolutionary new improvements compared to previous choices for the green roof industry. Climate conscious design professionals, are able to utilize this carbon-durable product in their future endeavors for environmentally friendly projects. The manufacturing process results in a 90 percent reduction of CO2 emission compared to traditional concrete permeable pavers. Black Locust’s inherent ability to reduce the heat island effect lowers cooling demands, hence decreasing energy consumption. All of BLL USA products, utilize the inherent natural qualities of the Black Locust trees’ ability to capture fugitive carbon and sequester into durable carbon-neutral products. This 100 percent natural process is accomplished without the use of chemicals or toxins.

The American Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant Roofline Model contains 100 percent recyclable stainless steel and exceeds the strength of traditional concrete permeable pavers.

Black Locust Lumber, U.S.A. (BLL USA) is the nation's leader in creating custom finished wood products from domestic Black Locust wood. This wood is a native and domestic hardwood from United States, fifty-year rot-resistance with no chemical treatment, backed by U.S. Forest Service research data. Black Locust is an alternative to both tropical hardwoods for exterior wood use, as well as pressure treated lumber infused with harmful chemicals. BLL USA is an American vertically integrated company that manufactures American Black Locust. FSC Certified Black Locust is available and all manufactured wood is Lacey Act Compliant.